Central localities promote rural tourism development

The land of Central Vietnam is home to famous landmarks and historical sites, with diverse ecosystems of hamlets, villages, paddy fields, rural communities, mountains, forests, rivers, streams, lagoons and bays.

In recent years, a model of rural tourism has flourished along the Central coastal localities. Locals have been making the most of their living spaces in mountainous and coastal areas, preserving natural scenery and embellishing the rural villages as well as life to attract both domestic and international tourists.

Many villages in the flood-prone heart of the Central region have gotten remarkable success with the title of “Best Tourism Village in the World” bringing rural Vietnam onto the global stage, specially Tra Que Vegetable Village in Quang Nam Province and Tan Hoa Tourism Village in Quang Binh Province.

A tourist takes commemorative photos at Tra Que Vegetable Village in Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province. (Photo: Nguyen Cuong)

The Ba Na ethnic people in the mountainous Commune of Vinh Son, Vinh Thanh District, Binh Dinh Province reenact the rice cake festival for visitors. (Photo: Ngoc Oai)

The “Rice quintessence” festival of farmers in the homeland of late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong, Quang Ngai Province, attracts a large number of tourists thanks to its uniqueness, reenacting the cultural life of the Vietnamese people. (Photo: Ngoc Oai)

Once known as a “flood-prone heart,” Tan Hoa Village, Minh Hoa District, Quang Binh Province, with its stunning landscapes, has been organized as one of the “Best Tourism Villages in the World.” (Photo: Minh Phong)

Foreign tourists visit Tra Que Vegetable Village in Cam Ha Commune, Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province. (Photo: Nguyen Cuong)

Fishing vessels of local fishermen in Nhon Ly Tourism Village, Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province perform the traditional ritual of going out to sea at the beginning of the year. (Photo: Mai Huong)

A group of foreign visitors enjoy buffalo riding on ripe rice fields as part of a countryside tour on the outskirts of Hoi An ancient town, Quang Nam Province. (Photo: Nguyen Cuong).

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong