Central localities promote rural tourism development
SGGP
The land of Central Vietnam is home to famous landmarks and historical sites, with diverse ecosystems of hamlets, villages, paddy fields, rural communities, mountains, forests, rivers, streams, lagoons and bays.
In recent years, a model of rural tourism has flourished along the Central coastal localities. Locals have been making the most of their living spaces in mountainous and coastal areas, preserving natural scenery and embellishing the rural villages as well as life to attract both domestic and international tourists.
Many villages in the flood-prone heart of the Central region have gotten remarkable success with the title of “Best Tourism Village in the World” bringing rural Vietnam onto the global stage, specially Tra Que Vegetable Village in Quang Nam Province and Tan Hoa Tourism Village in Quang Binh Province.