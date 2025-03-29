Culture/art

Photo contest to cease accepting submissions in three days

Photographers are strongly encouraged to submit their entries to the 'Land of Thousands of Flowers' photo contest as the submission time closes in just three days.

The photo describes students in flooded area moving desks and tables to safer shelters in the 2000s

The photo contest "Land of Thousands of Flowers" organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) has only 3 days left to close the gate at https://thianh50nam.sggpnews.vn/ to receive entries.

As of the afternoon of March 28, the contest has received more than 3,700 entries. The number of photos sent to the organizing committee is increasing as the deadline for closing the gate to receive photos is approaching.

As part of the quality control process for the 'Land of Thousands of Flowers' photo contest, the technical department reviewed submissions across the five themes (Thousands of Miles of Country, For Children, Dedication, Green Development, Achievements) and found a substantial number of miscategorized entries. Authors are advised to verify that their submissions align with the correct thematic categories (e.g., preventing Dedication photos from being submitted under Thousands of Miles of Country).

Anti-erosion seawall project protects people's lives
Happy National Day
An IT class
Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line 1 provides a transportation experience for both residents and visitors.
By the organizers – Translated by Anh Quan

