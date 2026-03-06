Con Dao advances circular economy, cuts plastic waste by 40 percent

After two years of implementing the circular economy model, Con Dao Special Zone has turned “green living” into reality, achieving a sharp reduction in single-use plastics and expanding eco-friendly practices.

Miss H'Hen Nie donates cloth bags to residents in Con Dao, promoting the replacement of plastic bags in daily life.

The amount of plastic waste has decreased significantly, many "green models" have been replicated, and residents and tourists are voluntarily limiting the use of plastic bags. These are the initial successes in Con Dao Special Zone after two years of implementing the "circular economy model."

Con Dao families lead waste-sorting drive, tourism joins plastic-free push

In recent years, family members of Ms. Tran Kim Le Thi in Ward 5 of Nguyen Hue Street, Con Dao Special Zone has adopted the practice of sorting waste at its source. Ms. Thi's household categorizes waste into four distinct groups such as recyclable waste, organic waste, hazardous waste, and residual waste. She said that in alignment with the circular economy initiative in Con Dao Special Zone, my family has consistently implemented waste sorting at the source. This approach ensures that the volume of waste collected and processed is more comprehensive.

She added that all forms of waste that are eligible for recycling, reuse, and repurposing are gathered and processed locally.

Ms. Thi's family is among those residing in Con Dao Special Zone who diligently and responsibly adhere to this policy.

Considering the island's distinctive features, its delicate ecosystem, and tourism as the primary economic sector, the adoption of a circular economy model in Con Dao is a necessary path forward. Con Dao has been actively sustaining and broadening practical initiatives; notably, the plastic-reducing tourism model has garnered the involvement of all accommodation providers, travel agencies, and transport services.

Additionally, the "Hang Duong Cemetery - Plastic-Free" and "Say No to Burning Paper Offerings" initiatives at historical sites are being effectively upheld.

Pham Nguyen Chuong, who represents Con Dao Resort, said that in response to the green transformation - circular economy, his accommodation establishment has replaced all disposable plastic toothbrushes and combs with products made from wood and bamboo. According to Mr. Pham Nguyen Chuong, Con Dao Island Resort also collects, sorts, and processes biological waste. For example, he revealed that collecting coconut shells for processing and recycling into bio-fertilizer is used for planting trees and fertilizing greenery in the resort grounds.

According to the assessment of Con Dao Special Zone People's Committee, after two years of implementing the circular economy model, with consensus and commitment from the government, businesses, people, and tourists, “greening” is not just a slogan but has become a positive lifestyle.

As of now, Con Dao has accomplished remarkable outcomes, including a 35 percent to 40 percent decrease in single-use plastic waste at tourism service providers; over 50 percent of lodging facilities and dining establishments have embraced the "no single-use plastic" initiative; numerous models for converting organic waste into fertilizer have been successfully replicated; and eco-tourism excursions, nature experiences, and local cultural activities have flourished, drawing in tourists who are environmentally aware.

Con Dao expands circular economy with plastic-free tourism and green schools

The circular economy has gradually become a trend. The inevitable development direction in Con Dao is the circular economy model. Instead of the "take - use - discard" approach, circular economic models are being built on the principle of "reduce - reuse - recycle," aiming to optimize resources and reduce waste generation from production to consumption.

According to Chairman Phan Trong Hien of the People's Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, after two years of implementation, many circular economic models have attracted community attention, such as Green House; Medicinal Herb Garden - greening waste disposal sites; Exchanging waste for gifts; Recycling discarded billboards; Plastic-free schools; Plastic-free Hang Duong Cemetery; Reducing plastic at Con Dao markets.

These models have had a clear impact on the awareness and sense of responsibility of the local community and tourists. In addition, air and sea passenger transport facilities have also committed to implementing plastic reduction solutions with the People's Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, such as not using plastic bottles and wet wipes on passenger ships and planes transporting passengers to Con Dao. Vietnam Airlines has signed an agreement to cooperate with the People's Committee of Con Dao Special Zone. The People's Committee of Con Dao Special Zone is implementing a campaign of light flights to Con Dao.

“The models have clearly demonstrated the determination of the political system of Con Dao Special Zone in directing the implementation of the circular economy project. In particular, the communication programs have contributed to significantly raising awareness, thereby creating behavioral changes in each household, tourist, and business establishment,” Chairman Phan Trong Hien said.

In 2026, Con Dao Special Zone will continue to implement many solutions to promote the circular economy model including ASEAN eco-schools; green accommodation facilities; plastic-free residential areas; piloting a model of bottled water in glass bottles to replace single-use plastic bottles at Ben Dam port; and implementing a model to build a system to replace single-use food containers at Con Dao market.

By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan