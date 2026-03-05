Retail fuel prices rise sharply in March 5 adjustment

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the latest fuel price adjustment, effective from 3:00 pm on March 5, with oil and petrol products seeing sharp increases.

Residents purchase petrol at a station at the intersection of Nguyen Trai Street and Tran Phu Street in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, E5 RON 92 rose by VND1,926, now capped at VND21,449 (US$0.82) per liter, while RON95-III went up VND2,189 to a maximum of 22,340 per liter.

The price of diesel 0.05S was set at VND23,037 per liter at the maximum, up VND3,758.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and mazut 180CST 3.5S are capped at VND26,601 per liter and VND17,496 per kg, up VND7,132 and VND1,807, respectively.

In this adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund for any of the fuel categories.

Since the beginning of this year, domestic fuel prices have been adjusted ten times, with both RON95-III and E5RON92 decreasing four times and increasing six times. Meanwhile, diesel prices have fallen twice and risen eight times.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the global fuel market during the latest price adjustment period from February 26 to March 4, 2026, was influenced by several major factors.

These included the escalating military conflict between the US–Israel coalition and Iran, leading to disruptions to oil transportation through the Strait of Hormuz—a key maritime route that handles about 20 percent of global oil supply. Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Israeli and US military facilities in the Middle East have forced several refineries in the region to suspend operations to avoid risks, heightening concerns over prolonged fuel supply disruptions. In addition, US crude oil inventories increased while OPEC+ agreed to raise oil output starting in April. The ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine also continued to weigh on the market.

These factors, particularly the escalating tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran, have caused global fuel prices to surge sharply in recent days.

Vietnamplus