Vietnam-China pilot for automatic customs clearance

The standout feature of this smart border gate project is the autonomous and unmanned container transport vehicles crossing the border can undergo 24-hour customs clearance, with a capacity of up to 2,800 containers per day.

Currently, customs clearance and container transport operations in Lang Son Province are still being conducted using traditional methods.

Information from Lang Son Province indicates that on the afternoon of February 25, the Secretary of the Lang Son Provincial Party Committee and a working delegation conducted an on-site survey of the construction of the pilot smart border gate of Guangxi Province, China, on the dedicated transportation route at the Huu Nghi International Border Gate (Lang Son, Vietnam) - Huu Nghi Quan (Guangxi, China).

Concurrently, they surveyed the processing, manufacturing and packaging activities of agricultural products imported from Vietnam into Guangxi, China, at the Heze Town Industrial Zone, Pingxiang City, Guangxi Province, China.

The Huu Nghi (Vietnam) - Huu Nghi Quan (China) Smart Border Gate project is implemented by the Government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, based on satellite positioning and 5G technology. This border gate utilizes automated guided vehicles (AGV) to transport container trucks, automated crane equipment, and smart map checking systems and allows for 24/7 unmanned automatic customs clearance.

According to China's proposed plan regarding the location and construction of the smart border gate project between China and Vietnam, the total operating distance of unmanned autonomous vehicles crossing the border is approximately 3.6km, with 3.1km on the Chinese side and over 500m on the Vietnamese side.

It is estimated that upon completion of this smart border gate, the capacity for customs clearance of imported and exported goods will reach up to 2,800 containers per day, an increase of approximately 1,600-1,800 containers compared to traditional customs clearance methods.

