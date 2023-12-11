Bac Luan 2 Border Gate conducts new term of customs clearance for tourists

All tourists holding passports or laissez-passers will be performed the procedures of customs clearance at Bac Luan 2 Border Gate, Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh Province from December 11.

At Mong Cai International Border gate (China's Dongxing International Border Gate) (Source: baodautu)

The time for customs clearance procedures will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day.

Under the agreement between the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province and the People's Government of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and an official letter from the Department of Trade and Border Gate Management of Dongxing City, Guangxi Province, China, all tourists holding passport or laissez-passers will be conducted the procedures of customs clearance for tourism purpose at Bac Luan 2 Border Gate, Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh Province which shall be valid from December 11.

The customs clearance aimed at promoting immigration for tourism activities via the border gate of the two countries, strengthening the advertisement and the consumption of Vietnamese seafood in the Chinese market and vice versa.

As for Mong Cai International Border Gate, commonly known as Bac Luan 1 Border Gate, the time of customs clearance for tourists will be the same as before.

The People’s Committee of Mong Cai City directed the relevant units to arrange the forces and facilities to ensure the smooth operation of the immigration, import-export activities at the Bac Luan 2 Border Gate.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong