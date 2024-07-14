Warmth of Zero-Dong Market at Thu Duc City Hospital

Dr. Vu Tri Thanh, Director of Thu Duc City Hospital, spoke at the opening of the 11th Zero-Dong Market, highlighting the hospital's long-standing charitable activities, especially the Zero-Dong Market.

Dr. Vu Tri Thanh, Director of Thu Duc City Hospital, delivers the opening speech at the Zero-Dong Market.

On the morning of July 14, Thu Duc City Hospital (HCMC) hosted its 11th Zero-Dong Market, serving over 300 underprivileged patients undergoing treatment at the hospital and impoverished households in Tam Ha Ward.

Dr. Vu Tri Thanh, Director of Thu Duc City Hospital, delivered the opening speech at the Zero-Dong Market, highlighting the hospital's long-standing charitable efforts, especially the annual Zero-Dong Market held to commemorate the hospital's establishment anniversary and Lunar New Year. Supported by businesses, sponsors, and a team of doctors, nurses, and volunteers, the Zero Dong Market provides gifts to patients in difficult circumstances, offering moral and material encouragement to help them feel happy and healthy, secure in their treatment, and recover quickly to return to their families.

Warm clothing stall of a sponsor

A patient receives gifts from the Zero-Dong Market.

A booth serving pediatric patients

The hairstyling booth for patients

The 11th Zero-Dong Market featured 25 booths offering nutritious food, meals, beverages, warm clothing, health consultations, hairstyling, and beauty services. Each patient received ten vouchers to select their preferred items, healthcare service, and dining choices aligned with their preferences.

Nguyen Thi Phan, residing in Hiep Binh Chanh Ward (Thu Duc City), whose relative is undergoing treatment at the hospital, shared, "This is the first time I have experienced such a warm, loving, and compassionate market. The gifts received here help nourish and improve health, uplifting the spirits of patients, encouraging them to recover quickly and return to their families."

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan