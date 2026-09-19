Warm “Mid-Autumn Moon in the Borderlands" festival held in Con Dao

A warm and joyful atmosphere filled the “Mid-Autumn Moon in the Borderlands" festival, held in Con Dao Special Zone on the evening of September 18.

Former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (2nd, R); Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc (L), present a symbolic plaque for funding to support a Mid-Autumn Festival project for children in Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was jointly organized by the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and relevant agencies and units to bring a meaningful Mid-Autumn celebration to children on the island.

Attending the event were former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and Lieutenant General Bui Quoc Oai, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Vietnam Coast Guard.

Children enthusiastically took part in cultural performances, interacted with the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival characters Cuoi and Hang Nga, and received festive gifts.

On the occasion, Ho Chi Minh City allocated VND200 million (US$7,72) to support children, including gifts for 100 disadvantaged children, 22 large lantern models for the festival, and educational support for 20 students.

Also on the same day, delegations from the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People’s Army, the Vietnam Coast Guard, Military Region 7 Command, Coast Guard Region 3 Command and Ho Chi Minh City paid tribute at Hang Keo Cemetery, Hang Duong Cemetery and the Con Dao Temple.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc together with other delegates, presents scholarships to students as part of the “Mid-Autumn Moon over the Border” activities. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the 2026 “Mid-Autumn Moon in the Borderlands” activities, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with relevant agencies and units, also organized the “For Our Homeland’s Seas and Islands – For the Nation’s Frontline” program.

The program provided funding for projects supporting training, study, and daily activities at five armed forces units on the island. It also saw the inauguration of a closed-loop livestock farming facility at Coast Guard Flotilla 33, the groundbreaking of an artificial-turf football field, and the handover of four basketball courts and a children’s slide to local children.

Ho Chi Minh City allocated more than VND1.7 billion in total for activities and projects during the program.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the closed-loop livestock farming facility at Coast Guard Flotilla 33, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc called on Party committees at all levels to continue providing leadership and direction for the broad implementation of activities launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front, with a focus on the “For Our Homeland’s Seas and Islands – For the Nation’s Frontline” program.

The activities aim to provide practical and long-term support for armed forces personnel stationed on the nation’s frontline.

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By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh