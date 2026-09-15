Ho Chi Minh City bolsters personnel of digital transformation steering committee

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Standing Committee has issued a decision on assigning and consolidating personnel for the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang

Under the decision, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang serves as Head of the Steering Committee. Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc serves as Standing Deputy Head of the Steering Committee.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc takes on new role in the municipal Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation.

The Deputy Heads of the Steering Committee are Dang Minh Thong, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security; Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh; and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung.

The standing members of the Steering Committee are Pham Hong Son, Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office; Le Van Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology; and Colonel Nguyen Dinh Duong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security.

The Steering Committee also includes 23 members who are leaders of municipal departments and agencies.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc

The Steering Committee operates under the leadership and direction of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation. It is also subject to the leadership of the Standing Committee and Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and operates in accordance with assignments made by the Steering Committee Head.

The Standing Board of the Steering Committee comprises the Head, Deputy Heads, and Standing Members. It is responsible for directing the implementation of the committee’s work programs and handling matters arising between its meetings; directing the preparation of key projects and documents for submission to the Steering Committee; and concretizing and directing the implementation of the committee’s work programs and plans, as well as its and its Head’s notices and conclusions.

Becamex Smart Operations Center in HCMC

The Standing Board also provides policy orientations for addressing difficulties and obstacles and for developing special mechanisms to drive breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in Ho Chi Minh City. It also considers proposals on the allocation of resources for these areas before reporting them to the Steering Committee for consideration and approval.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh