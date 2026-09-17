Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit victims of Cho Lon Ward fire

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong led a delegation on the afternoon of September 17 to visit victims of a house fire in Cho Lon Ward that killed two people and injured five others.

Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong stands by the elderly woman's bedside, offering words of comfort during his visit to Trung Vuong Hospital

The delegation included Pham Minh Tuan, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC.

The delegation visited a 66 year old woman, who was receiving treatment at the Burns and Plastic Surgery Department of Trung Vuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City .

Speaking with the delegation, the old woman said she had lived in the house where the fire occurred for more than 10 years. After being taken out of the house and receiving treatment, she remained worried about other family members.

Expressing his concern for the old woman, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong said city leaders had been briefed on the incident and local authorities had also visited the victims. The city would continue monitoring the situation and coordinating with healthcare facilities on the victims’ care and treatment.

The delegation then visited four victims receiving emergency treatment at Cho Ray Hospital. The city Vice Chairman spoke with doctors about each victim’s condition and encouraged the victims to rest and take care of their health. He said the hospital would make every effort to provide care and treatment.

The delegation later went to the fire scene. After speaking with police and local authorities, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong asked the local authorities to review the circumstances and living conditions of the victims’ families and fully implement available support policies. He also called for coordination with the Fatherland Front and relevant agencies to help the families complete necessary procedures.

He asked local authorities to closely monitor the victims’ treatment and medical expenses so timely support could be provided. The city would also coordinate during the process to help the victims’ families stabilize their lives as soon as possible.

Deadly house fire in Cho Lon leaves two dead, five injured According to initial reports from Cho Lon Ward authorities, the blaze broke out at 101/11 Pham Huu Chi Street in a residence that served both as a family home and a ground-floor parking area for gasoline and electric motorbikes. The property, with a total area of about 200 square meters, was structured with one ground floor, a mezzanine, two upper stories, and a rooftop terrace. It had two escape routes: the main entrance and a rooftop passage connected to the neighboring house. At the time of the fire, seven people were inside. Ho Chi Minh City police received the emergency call at 1:23 a.m. and dispatched seven fire engines along with 44 firefighters from Units 5 and 10. Local ward police mobilized 20 officers and 15 members of community security forces to assist in rescue operations. Because the family members were asleep when the fire started, the alarm was raised late. By the time firefighters arrived, flames, smoke, and toxic gases had engulfed the first and second floors, complicating access. The blaze was brought under control at 2:06 a.m. and fully extinguished by 2:36 a.m. Two victims were found dead including a 95 year old woman, who was bedridden, on the ground floor and a 33 year old woman, on the second floor. Five others were injured and rushed to Cho Ray Hospital and Trung Vuong Hospital. Among the injured, Mrs. N.T.T., 66, remained conscious and in stable condition. Mr. N.Q.V.T., 43, and a 15-year-old boy were placed on ventilators in critical condition. Ms. N.T.T.T., 38, and a 14-year-old boy suffered severe burns across their bodies and required oxygen support. Police are continuing to secure the scene and investigate the cause of the fire. Local authorities are providing support and visiting the victims’ families at the hospitals.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan