Innovative firefighting squads proving effective in cramped neighborhoods

By relying heavily on joint-family safety groups alongside swift grassroots responses during the golden first five minutes, HCMC significantly curtails devastating fire damages inside cramped, inaccessible alleys.

Mr. Tran Van Ro, Head of a Joint-Family Fire Safety Group, alongside Dong Hung Thuan Ward Police, is thoroughly inspecting firefighting equipment (Photo: SGGP/Nguyen Tan)



Reacting swiftly to win back life

Alley 362 on Le Van Luong Street in Tan Hung Ward is merely a meter wide, winding through the neighborhood for hundreds of meters. Tucked at its dead end sits a house boasting only a single entrance. On June 8, 2026, thick black smoke unexpectedly billowed from the property. Ms. N.T.T.H. and two family members dashed outside to raise the alarm, while a nearby student swiftly alerted the vicinity.

Neighbors rushed over within minutes, wielding portable extinguishers, hoses, or ladders. Some scaled the balcony while others attempted breaching the main door, but they inevitably retreated as dense smoke completely engulfed the space.

Since cramped alleyways meant specialized fire engines couldn’t physically reach the site, on-site forces tackled the blaze first. Concurrently, households quickly rolled their motorbikes out, creating a clear path for professional firefighting squads to deploy upon arrival.

Thanks to grassroots proactiveness combined with professional crews’ relentless efforts, the blaze was completely extinguished roughly 15 minutes later, reportedly causing zero casualties. This incident starkly highlights how HCMC’s unique urban topography places exceptionally high demands on grassroots forces.

Cramped alleys, tightly packed houses, tangled electrical wires, alongside multi-purpose properties interwoven into neighborhoods, drastically prolong response times for professional crews.

According to HCMC’s Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Police Division, the “golden time” to effectively contain a blaze falls squarely within the first five minutes of discovery. When fire erupts, residents must rapidly dial 114 or utilize the “Bao chay 114” app, providing precise locations to help functional forces promptly mobilize.

Raising timely alarms alongside deploying on-site strategies then holds monumental significance during those frantic minutes, a doctrine yielding remarkably tangible results across residential clusters.

For Mr. Nguyen Huu Nghia, Head of a Joint-Family Fire Safety Group in Dong Hung Thuan Ward, the vivid memory of rescuing five individuals from a burning laundry facility remains indelible. Hearing frantic pleas for help, he instantly triggered the alarm bell, grabbed a sledgehammer alongside a fire extinguisher, and sprinted over.

Raging flames blocked the main door. Smashing the glass to forge an entry point, Mr. Nghia determinedly discharged two extinguishers to suppress the flames. He successfully guided a trapped family to absolute safety before professional crews arrived. “Those first five minutes are the absolute golden window; if we delay, toxic smoke will easily rob them of their chance to survive,” he explained.

“Across Vietnam’s dense historic neighborhoods featuring narrow, labyrinthine alleys, authorities must urgently establish a robust firefighting backbone network. They should strategically designate accessible primary routes for specialized fire engines. Branching from these main arteries, responders can deploy compact vehicles or mobile squads into cramped areas. Concurrently, facilitating rescues demands a pragmatic arrangement of water sources, staging areas, and open spaces.” Assoc Prof Dr Bui Quoc Bao, Ton Duc Thang University

Efficacy of collaborative grassroots models

A remarkably narrow alley inside Cho Neighborhood of Lai Thieu Ward features tightly packed houses; frontages function as retail shops, while rear sections serve as living quarters. With multi-purpose commercial and residential properties deeply interwoven and merchandise blocking doorways, the threat of fire remains ever-present. To effectively mitigate these hazards, ward police routinely visit households to conduct thorough inspections and provide guidance regarding vital safety measures.

While inspecting a commercial household, Captain Tran Thanh Tam of the Lai Thieu Ward Public Security Division meticulously examined mini fire extinguishers. He explicitly warned residents about expiration dates, optimal placement strategies, plus proper handling protocols during emergencies. Captain Tam also firmly reminded households to routinely audit electrical grids and utilize appliances safely, thereby curbing risks stemming from everyday carelessness.

Working closely alongside police, joint-family fire safety groups have essentially become a crucial linchpin for mutual community support during unexpected crises. For Ms. Tran Thi Ut, Head of Joint-Family Fire Safety Group 17, community solidarity is paramount. “Since numerous properties are severely cramped while simultaneously doubling as residential and commercial spaces, we constantly remind one another to heighten our fire prevention awareness,” she explained.

Over in Dong Hung Thuan Ward, joint-family safety groups carefully run routine checks on alarm systems. Following rigorous propaganda campaigns, households usually reorganize merchandise to widen alley pathways and fix glaring electrical hazards. Mr. Tran Van Ro, Head of Group 10, consistently inspects firefighting gear, actively mentoring residents on viable escape blueprints.

According to Mr. Le Huy Xuan, heading a group in Tan Son Hoa Ward, his neighborhood successfully installed an interconnected alarm grid alongside public firefighting cabinets. “When someone spots a fire, they merely need to trigger the alarm via a wireless gadget, then the entire neighborhood will rally to support them,” he emphasized, noting grassroots proactiveness repeatedly stifles blazes in their infancy.

The stark reality across HCMC’s cramped alleys dictates that when specialized fire engines can’t breach the perimeter immediately, neighbors and joint-family safety groups essentially become the absolute first line of defense.

Statistics from the HCMC Public Security Department reveal that the city currently sustains roughly 10,295 joint-family fire safety groups alongside 7,849 public firefighting hubs. This model intrinsically links adjacent households via an interconnected alarm grid, heavily equipping them with extinguishers. When disaster strikes, surrounding residents rapidly mount a unified response, actively saving lives during that incredibly crucial “golden time” across congested alleyways.

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By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam