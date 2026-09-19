SGGP Newspaper, Ho Chi Minh City University of Law sign strategic partnership

The signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding between Ho Chi Minh City University of Law and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on September 18 (Photo: SGGP)

The signing ceremony was attended by senior leaders from both institutions, including Secretary of the Party Committee and Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Nguyen Khac Van, along with Deputy Editors-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong and Nguyen Duc Hien.

Representing ULAW were Dr. Le Truong Son, Secretary of the Party Committee and Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Law, alongside Vice Rectors Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Van Nhiem and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Viet Dung.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Nguyen Khac Van, delivers his speech at the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van emphasized the close relationship between the two entities, particularly in legal dissemination, public education, and academic training. "SGGP Newspaper is committed to fully implementing the terms of this agreement to maximize the impact of our partnership, serving our readers as well as the university's faculty and students," he said.

Dr. Le Truong Son noted that the agreement underscores a shared commitment to community service by bridging policy and practice—helping bring legal frameworks into daily life while conveying real-world issues to researchers, administrators, and policymakers.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Law, Le Truong Son, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the two organizations will collaborate on media coverage for legal research and policy consultation, co-host specialized legal seminars, and leverage ULAW’s expert network across SGGP Newspaper’s print, digital, and multimedia platforms. The partnership also includes media sponsorship for the Legal Elite Award, joint professional training, postgraduate education initiatives, and internship opportunities for students.

SGGP Newspaper leaders present a map to Ho Chi Minh City University of Law. (Photo: SGGP)

By Phuong Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh