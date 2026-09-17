Vietnam, Philippines mark 50 years of diplomatic relations

Vietnam and the Philippines celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties, highlighting growing multifaceted cooperation and strong people-to-people bonds, while reaffirming their commitment to a united, resilient, and people-centered ASEAN.

HUFO President Ha Thanh speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), in collaboration with the Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City, hosted a ceremony on the afternoon of September 16 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Philippines (July 12, 1976 – 2026).

Delivering the opening remarks, HUFO President Ha Thanh emphasized that over the past half-century, the multifaceted friendship and cooperation between the two nations have continually strengthened and expanded. She affirmed that HUFO will continue to serve as a bridge to promote people-to-people diplomacy, deepen solidarity between the residents of Ho Chi Minh City and the Filipino people, and contribute to building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous ASEAN community.

Ms. Querobine Deapera Laccay, the newly appointed Consul General of the Philippines in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Querobine Deapera Laccay, the newly appointed Consul General of the Philippines in Ho Chi Minh City—representing the nation holding the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2026—highlighted key achievements across major cooperation pillars. These include diplomatic and defense efforts (notably MOUs signed on maritime security and defense cooperation), bilateral trade surpassing US$10 billion, with Vietnam supplying over 84 percent of the Philippines' rice imports, and deepening socio-cultural ties.

The Consul General assured that the Consulate General of the Philippines will work closely with local authorities and organizations in Ho Chi Minh City during her tenure to bolster trade, investment, education, and cultural diplomacy.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phan Thi Hong Xuan, President of the Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City delivers her speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phan Thi Hong Xuan, President of the Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City, noted that as the Philippines assumes the rotating ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026, the 50-year foundation of diplomatic ties will serve as a strong catalyst for both nations to further foster a united, resilient, and people-centered ASEAN.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh