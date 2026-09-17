Ho Chi Minh City presents gifts to troops in Phu Quoc

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City visited military personnel stationed in Naval Region 5 and nearby units in Phu Quoc Special Zone in An Giang Province on September 16, as part of an official working trip across the Southwestern Sea region.

Ho Chi Minh City delegation presents a symbolic plaque for the facility to Naval Region 5. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Rear Admiral Nguyen Dinh Hung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy and head of the working group; and Bui Thanh Nhan, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor.

President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan, expressed deep appreciation for the quiet sacrifices made by military personnel stationed on the frontlines. He reaffirmed Ho Chi Minh City's commitment to long-term collaborative programs with the Naval Region 5 Command, supporting military families, and fostering a strong sense of maritime sovereignty among the public, particularly the younger generation.

During the visit, the delegation presented symbolic keys for newly funded infrastructure projects designed to support combat readiness training, daily living, and study at Naval Region 5. The city also handed over two covered greenhouse projects, distributed care packages to local military units, and presented gifts to 15 service members hailing from Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation observes a minute of silence in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the Fist monument. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation presents gifts to forces stationed in Phu Quoc Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, and Rear Admiral Nguyen Dinh Hung present gifts to 15 soldiers from Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh