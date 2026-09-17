Ho Chi Minh City presents gifts to troops in Phu Quoc

The delegation was led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Rear Admiral Nguyen Dinh Hung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy and head of the working group; and Bui Thanh Nhan, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor.
President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan, expressed deep appreciation for the quiet sacrifices made by military personnel stationed on the frontlines. He reaffirmed Ho Chi Minh City's commitment to long-term collaborative programs with the Naval Region 5 Command, supporting military families, and fostering a strong sense of maritime sovereignty among the public, particularly the younger generation.
During the visit, the delegation presented symbolic keys for newly funded infrastructure projects designed to support combat readiness training, daily living, and study at Naval Region 5. The city also handed over two covered greenhouse projects, distributed care packages to local military units, and presented gifts to 15 service members hailing from Ho Chi Minh City.