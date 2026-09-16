Traffic rerouted for construction of Metro Line 2 stations in Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction on September 15 announced traffic diversion plans to facilitate the construction of the Tao Dan and Bay Hien underground stations under Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong).

A one-way traffic sign stands at the intersection of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai and Ton That Tung streets, directing traffic toward Cach Mang Thang Tam Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s Ben Thanh Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Construction for each station is expected to take over three years, significantly impacting several major corridors in the area.

The Tao Dan station, located along Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, will be constructed in five phases. During the first four phases, lane reductions will be implemented, restricting traffic primarily to a one-way flow from Ben Thanh toward Tham Luong. The usable road width for vehicles will be reduced to between 7.5 and 10.8 meters.

Traffic along the section of Cach Mang Thang Tam Street between the Nguyen Du and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets will be converted into a one-way zone moving toward Nguyen Thi Minh Khai. In the opposite direction, motorists will be detoured via Cach Mang Thang Tam – Nguyen Thi Minh Khai – Huyen Tran Cong Chua – Thu Khoa Huan – Le Thanh Ton – Pham Hong Thai – Cach Mang Thang Tam.

Similarly, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, from Cao Thang to Huyen Tran Cong Chua, will operate as a one-way street heading toward Huyen Tran Cong Chua. Alternative routes have been established via Truong Dinh–Vo Van Tan and Nguyen Dinh Chieu–Cao Thang–Nguyen Thi Minh Khai.

To help alleviate congestion and absorb traffic flow, Suong Nguyet Anh and Bui Thi Xuan streets will be designated for two-way traffic throughout the construction period.

A "no left turn" sign onto Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street has been installed at the Ton That Tung intersection in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

A traffic sign prohibiting vehicles stands on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, heading from the Ton That Tung intersection toward Nguyen Thuong Hien Street in Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Construction of the Tao Dan station is scheduled to span 1,219 days. Upon completion, the section of Cach Mang Thang Tam Street will be restored to a 14-meter-wide cross-section and reopened to two-way traffic.

Meanwhile, work on the Bay Hien station is slated to take 1,257 days across five phases, directly affecting Cach Mang Thang Tam and Truong Chinh streets. During construction, the usable roadway on Truong Chinh Street will at times be narrowed to roughly 7.5 meters and restricted to a one-way flow from Xuan Hong Street toward Cach Mang Thang Tam. Cach Mang Thang Tam Street will maintain two traffic lanes with a minimum combined width of approximately 7.5 meters.

Workers widen the pavement on Cach Mang Thang Tam Street in Ho Chi Minh City to prepare for traffic adjustments ahead of Metro Line 2 construction. (Photo: SGGP)

At the major intersection connecting Truong Chinh, Cach Mang Thang Tam, Ly Thuong Kiet, and Hoang Van Thu streets, vehicles traveling on Truong Chinh will be prohibited from going straight onto Cach Mang Thang Tam. Instead, motorists must either turn right onto Ly Thuong Kiet or left onto Hoang Van Thu. Traffic approaching from Cach Mang Thang Tam will be required to make a right turn onto Hoang Van Thu.

The Department of Construction requested that the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) coordinate with traffic police to deploy surveillance cameras and complete the installation of signage, warning boards, and site safety notices before official rerouting. Functional forces and local ward authorities have also been instructed to bolster traffic control at intersections vulnerable to congestion.

Sidewalk widening underway on Cach Mang Thang Tam Street to facilitate traffic diversion for Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong) construction. (Photo: SGGP)

Station construction under way for Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong) (Photo: SGGP)

In tandem, the city will implement traffic adjustments on Truong Chinh, Tan Ky Tan Quy, and Huynh Van Gam streets to facilitate the construction of the ST9 (Ba Queo) station. Under the new restrictions, automobiles will be banned on Tan Ky Tan Quy Street heading from Cong Hoa to Le Trong Tan, as well as on Huynh Van Gam Street from Tan Ky Tan Quy to Ho Dac Di.

Work on the 11.27-kilometer Ben Thanh – Tham Luong Metro Line officially began in January 2026. Capitalized at over VND55 trillion (approx. US$2.1 billion), the project features 10 underground stations, one elevated station, and a depot in Tham Luong. The line is slated for completion and commercial operation in 2030.

Detailed traffic management plans will be announced seven days before enforcement.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh