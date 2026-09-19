Ho Chi Minh City delegation concludes voyage to Southwestern seas, islands

A Ho Chi Minh City delegation has concluded a nearly 1,000-nautical-mile voyage to seven southwestern islands and the DK1/10 Platform, delivering meaningful support and strengthening ties with military personnel and island communities.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation, Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, presents flowers to congratulate the delegation on the successful conclusion of its voyage. (Photo: SGGP)

The KN-491 fisheries surveillance vessel docked at Naval Brigade 125 Port on the afternoon of September 18, bringing home a delegation of over 200 Ho Chi Minh City representatives following a working visit to military personnel and residents on the Southwestern islands and the DK1/10 offshore platform.

The delegation was led by Rear Admiral Nguyen Dinh Hung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy, and Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation.

Covering a maritime journey of nearly 1,000 nautical miles, the delegation visited seven islands, including Con Dao, Hon Khoai, Hon Chuoi, Tho Chu, Nam Du, Hon Doc, and Phu Quoc as well as the DK1/10 platform. During the trip, the delegation hosted commemorative events, conducted exchanges, and delivered infrastructure projects, equipment, supplies, and gifts valued at over VND7 billion (US$270,000) to support local service members and island residents.

Speaking at the wrap-up ceremony, Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan affirmed that the mission conveyed the deep solidarity, responsibility, and care of the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City toward the Southwestern maritime community. He called on delegates to continue promoting awareness of Vietnam's maritime sovereignty and urged organizations to launch further practical initiatives aimed at bolstering island communities and fostering patriotism among the younger generation.

Personnel from Naval Region 2 and representatives of agencies and units welcome the delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

Rear Admiral Nguyen Dinh Hung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy (fourth from right) delivers remarks at the conclusion of the delegation’s mission. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation presents commemorative gifts to officers and crew members of KN-491. (Photo: SGGP)

The organizing committee presents Certificates of Merit from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to officers and personnel for their outstanding contributions to organizing and supporting the delegation’s mission. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation presents a project to officers and personnel at DK1/10 Platform. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan presents gifts to servicemen from Ho Chi Minh City who are stationed at DK1/10 Platform. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh