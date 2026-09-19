Ho Chi Minh City delegation concludes voyage to Southwestern seas, islands

The KN-491 fisheries surveillance vessel docked at Naval Brigade 125 Port on the afternoon of September 18, bringing home a delegation of over 200 Ho Chi Minh City representatives following a working visit to military personnel and residents on the Southwestern islands and the DK1/10 offshore platform.
The delegation was led by Rear Admiral Nguyen Dinh Hung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy, and Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation.
Covering a maritime journey of nearly 1,000 nautical miles, the delegation visited seven islands, including Con Dao, Hon Khoai, Hon Chuoi, Tho Chu, Nam Du, Hon Doc, and Phu Quoc as well as the DK1/10 platform. During the trip, the delegation hosted commemorative events, conducted exchanges, and delivered infrastructure projects, equipment, supplies, and gifts valued at over VND7 billion (US$270,000) to support local service members and island residents.
Speaking at the wrap-up ceremony, Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan affirmed that the mission conveyed the deep solidarity, responsibility, and care of the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City toward the Southwestern maritime community. He called on delegates to continue promoting awareness of Vietnam's maritime sovereignty and urged organizations to launch further practical initiatives aimed at bolstering island communities and fostering patriotism among the younger generation.