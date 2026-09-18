The KN-290 fisheries surveillance vessel departed from Naval Squadron 301, under Coast Guard Region 3 Command, on Thursday to bring a delegation to Con Dao Special Zone, HCMC, launching the 2026 "Mid-Autumn Moon in the Borderlands" program.

KN-290 fisheries surveillance vessel carries delegation to visit Con Dao (Photo: SGGP)

From September 17 to 19, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the General Political Department of the Vietnam People's Army and local agencies, is holding a series of community-oriented activities across the island.

The centerpiece of the journey will be the “Mid-Autumn Moon in the Borderlands" festival on the evening of September 18, featuring cultural performances, interactive exchanges, and gift distribution for local children.

Delegates attend the conference to disseminate and brief participants on the program plan. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City has allocated VND200 million (US$7,690) to care for children during the Mid-Autumn Festival. In addition, municipal officials are donating funds to support training facilities, combat readiness, education, and sports amenities for military units stationed in Con Dao Special Zone, alongside gifts for local administrative authorities.

The total funding provided by Ho Chi Minh City for Con Dao Special Zone during this event exceeds VND1.7 billion (US$65,372). Furthermore, the city and the General Political Department are presenting additional gift packages at the festival worth over VND2.4 billion (US$92,289).

The journey to Con Dao marks the next leg of the 2026 "Mid-Autumn Moon in the Borderlands" program.

Previously, from September 11 to 13, the program was held in Na Ngoi Commune, Nghe An Province, featuring a range of meaningful activities.

Delegates aboard the KN-290 prepare to depart from Flotilla 301 Port. (Photo: SGGP)

KN-290 fisheries surveillance vessel carries delegation to visit Con Dao (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh