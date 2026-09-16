Martyrs’ memorial, reburial ceremony scheduled to be held in early October

A memorial and reburial ceremony for the remains of fallen soldiers recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park, Ho Chi Minh City, is expected to be held in early October 2026.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung meets and talks with a veteran at Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 16, during an inspection of the search and recovery of fallen soldiers’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park, Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, said the city’s Steering Committee 515 would coordinate with relevant agencies to report to the competent authorities and seek approval for a plan to hold a memorial and reburial ceremony for the remains recovered in the area. The ceremony is expected to take place in early October 2026.

According to the Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, the search, recovery, and identification of fallen soldiers' remains is currently being carried out urgently, meticulously, and systematically by the relevant units.

The search and recovery of fallen soldiers’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park on September 16 (Photo: SGGP)

In the coming period, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee 515 will review and summarize the first phase of the operation to assess achievements and identify areas requiring improvement. This will provide a basis for the committee to carry out the second phase more effectively toward the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–July 27, 2027) and the completion of the 500-Day-and-Night Campaign.

On September 16, members of the Armed Forces and Urban Guerrilla bloc of the Ho Chi Minh City Resistance War Veterans’ Traditional Club, in coordination with the Saigon–Gia Dinh Guerrilla Warfare Museum, paid tribute and offered flowers and incense to martyrs who fell during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

Veterans offer incense in tribute to heroic martyrs at the facility housing the recovered remains at Le Thi Rieng Park.

Veterans offer incense in tribute to heroic martyrs at the facility housing the recovered remains at Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: SGGP)

On the occasion, the veterans expressed their hope that the recovery operation would be completed soon and that the identified remains would be returned to their hometowns and families as soon as possible.

Since July 6-7, authorities conducting the search and recovery operation at Le Thi Rieng Park have discovered and recovered the remains of 632 fallen soldiers at eight locations.

By Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh