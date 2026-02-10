HCMC preserves, upholds traditional values built by previous generations

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau all play an important role in the city’s development.

On February 10, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City jointly held a gathering titled “Celebrating the Party – Celebrating Spring for 2026”. Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, attended and delivered Tet-greeting remarks.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang greets veteran revolutionaries. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

The gathering was attended by incumbent and former leaders of the Party and the State, as well as leaders of Ho Chi Minh City across different periods; veteran revolutionaries; Vietnamese Heroic Mothers; Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces; Heroes of Labor; families of fallen soldiers; retired senior officials residing in the city; members of the Standing Committee and Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; leaders of departments, agencies; representatives of 168 wards, communes and special administrative units of Ho Chi Minh City; experts, scientists, dignitaries, intellectuals, representatives of ethnic groups and religions, artists and cultural figures and leaders of numerous press agencies.

The gathering provided an opportunity for city leaders to meet, extend greetings, and share information with delegates about Ho Chi Minh City’s notable achievements in 2025, while also expressing appreciation for their contributions over the past year.

In his New Year address, Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang said that he was honored to meet those who have devoted their passion, intellect and entire lives to the revolutionary cause and to the development of the city and the beloved Southern region.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On behalf of the city’s leaders, the city Party chief extended his best wishes for health, peace and happiness to the delegates and their families, and expressed hope that they would continue to serve as a strong spiritual pillar for the Party Committee, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City.

Noting that 2026 is a pivotal year marking a new stage of development, the Party Secretary said that the city faces many major opportunities as well as significant challenges.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (R) extends Lunar New Year greetings to former State President Nguyen Minh Triet (center). (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On this journey, Ho Chi Minh City highly values and hopes to continue receiving the heartfelt contributions, valuable experience, and especially sincere reminders from the delegates. The Party Committee and authorities of Ho Chi Minh City remain deeply mindful, appreciative and grateful for the great contributions of previous generations, and are committed to preserving and promoting the good traditional values that have been carefully nurtured over time.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong