Leaders of Dong Thap Party Committee pay pre-Tet visit to HCMC Party Committee

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong this morning presided over a reception for a delegation from the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee.

The delegation, led by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dong Thap Province Phan Van Thang, came to pay a visit and extend Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Overview of the meeting

In the warm atmosphere of the days near Tet, Mr. Phan Van Thang provided an overview of the locality’s notable socio-economic achievements. Notably, Dong Thap Province continued to affirm its leading regional position in terms of sustainable development value in the rice, pangasius, and ornamental flower sectors.

Leaders of the two localities engaged in exchanges at the meeting.

He expressed deep gratitude for the heartfelt and enduring support that the Party Committee, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City have extended to Dong Thap over the years in restoring and upgrading the Nguyen Sinh Sac Relic Site into a “red address” for traditional education, Green Summer Campaigns, and helping localities in Dong Thap achieve new rural development goals.

Dong Thap’s leaders expressed their hope to continue receiving experience-sharing from the nation’s economic locomotive to further accelerate the province’s development in the coming period.

Leaders of both localities present gifts and extend Tet greetings.

Sharing an overview of Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic development over the past year, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong said that despite facing many challenges, the city achieved an impressive budget revenue of over VND800 trillion (US$31 billion), continuing to play its role as a key growth pole for the Southern region and the country as a whole.

With a deep sense of pride in carrying beloved President Ho Chi Minh’s name, the city has continuously pursued the goal of becoming a civilized, modern and compassionate metropolis, while prioritizing social welfare and support for policy beneficiary families and those in difficult circumstances.

Notably, during the Lunar New Year 2026 holiday, Ho Chi Minh City not only took care of its own residents but also organized delegations to visit, encourage, and present gifts to policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged people in other provinces and cities, including Dong Thap Province.

He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City remains committed to sharing resources and supporting other localities in social welfare efforts and infrastructure development, while also valuing and learning from Dong Thap’s innovative and effective models across various sectors.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong