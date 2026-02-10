HCMC leaders push for expanded international cooperation

Last night, at the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and People's Committee, city leaders held a meeting with representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in the city to celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang (C) welcomes representatives of foreign diplomatic missions (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the New Year gathering, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc acknowledged the turbulent global outlook for 2025, marked by rapid and unpredictable shifts. Yet he emphasized that Vietnam has preserved macroeconomic stability, sustained strong growth, expanded its foreign relations, and elevated its international standing — achievements that provide a solid foundation for Ho Chi Minh City to enter a new stage of development with confidence.

According to him, 2025 was a year of synergy, convergence, and transformation for Ho Chi Minh City as its development space expands, and its potential, resources, and new driving forces are activated. Over the past year, Ho Chi Minh City's socio-economic development achieved many positive results, including an 8.03 percent increase in GRDP (Gross Regional Domestic Product), which contributed nearly 24 percent to national GDP growth; budget revenue exceeding VND800 trillion; and GRDP per capita reaching nearly US$8,800.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Notably, the city leads the country in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), reaching nearly $8.2 billion, of which over $2 billion was attracted to the fields of science, technology, digital transformation, and innovation.

A significant milestone highlighted by the city chairman is the commencement of operations at the International Financial Center, opening up expectations for the formation of a new regional growth pole, contributing to promoting Ho Chi Minh City's role and position in the international economic and financial network.

Along with economic development, Ho Chi Minh City has successfully organized many major international events, continuing to expand its network of friends and partners, affirming the image of a dynamic, open, and compassionate city. The inauguration of the International Friendship Monument is a lasting expression of gratitude from the City to its partners across five continents.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City affirmed that each achievement of the City bears the clear imprint of international cooperation. Investment promotion, trade, education, healthcare, culture, and innovation programs all involve the joint efforts and responsible collaboration of the Consulate and the international community, making practical contributions to the overall development of the City.

Looking ahead to 2026, he said, Ho Chi Minh City aims for double-digit growth, rapid but sustainable development, building a living and investment environment that meets global urban standards, with science and technology, innovation, and green transformation as its foundation.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc shakes hands with representatives of foreign diplomatic missions (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

To realize this goal, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his hope that foreign representative agencies would continue to be a reliable bridge, supporting the city in enhancing mutual understanding, expanding trade and investment cooperation, promoting technology transfer, training high-quality human resources, and developing future economic sectors.

Representing foreign representative agencies in Ho Chi Minh City, in his capacity as Head of the Consular Delegation, Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, noted that, in the context of global economic instability, Vietnam has maintained macroeconomic stability, promoted foreign trade, and effectively attracted foreign investment.

Consul General Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On behalf of the Consular Delegation, Consul General Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich expressed sincere gratitude to the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, especially the City Party Committee and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, for the practical attention and support that the Ho Chi Minh City government has given to the diplomatic missions of foreign countries in the city.

The meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, marking the beginning of a new year with the expectation that cooperative relations between Ho Chi Minh City and international partners will become even stronger, working together towards major development goals in 2026 and the following years.

Attending the meeting were Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha, along with representatives from departments, agencies, investment and trade promotion units; representatives of diplomatic missions, international organizations, and friendship associations of countries operating in Ho Chi Minh City.

