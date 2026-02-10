Zero-cost bus trips carry 300 people return home for Tet

Seven bus trips transported more than 300 passengers back to their hometowns to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday late on the night of February 9, without charge.

Zero-fare buses under the “Trip No. 7+” program departed from the pickup point at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City last night, carrying students, workers, disadvantaged laborers and people with disabilities back to their hometowns to reunite with their families for Tet.

The program is an annual charitable project organized during the Lunar New Year, initiated in 2017 by the T.E.S Support Fund, formerly known as the VNO Organization.

Since launch, more than 1,300 zero-fare bus tickets have been provided to poor workers, students, people with disabilities and elderly people from central provinces who are living and working in Ho Chi Minh City and lack the means to return home for Tet.

This year, seven bus trips transported more than 300 passengers, including students, workers, disadvantaged laborers and people with disabilities to their hometowns in Khanh Hoa, Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Quang Tri, Nghe An, Quang Ngai, and other provinces. Each bus was accompanied by four to five student volunteers.

Before departure, members of the “Trip No. 7+” program and sponsors organized cultural exchange activities, distributed meals, presented Tet gifts and lucky money, and held prize draws for passengers.

This marks the 10th year of the “Trip No. 7+” program. In addition to zero-fare bus tickets, passengers also received free eye examinations at A Chau (Asia) Eye Hospital and were able to purchase essential goods at a Zero-Fare Tet Fair.

>>>Below are some photos from the send-off ceremony for zero-cost bus trips carrying people return home for Tet.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong