Plumeria flowers bloom in the grounds of the relic

Vung Tau City is now awash in plumeria blossoms, attracting visitors to historical landmarks and scenic coastal routes. Tourists are capturing the beauty of the flowers at Bach Dinh, the Lighthouse, the Christ statue, and along the picturesque coastal roads. The plumeria blooms, juxtaposed against the city's ancient architecture, create a uniquely enchanting and timeless atmosphere.

Hundreds of ancient plumeria trees are competing to show off their beauty in the courtyard of the Bach Dinh historical site.

A girl takes a picture under the plumeria tree

Pink plumeria flowers bloom in the grounds of the relic

Plumeria flowers also bloom in the yard of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Museum

The Bach Dinh historical site is adorned with hundreds of ancient plumeria trees, their flowers blooming in a stunning display of color.

Tourists are drawn to the Lighthouse to capture memorable photos with the blooming plumeria flowers.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Anh Quan