Vung Tau’s coastal embankment faces risk of erosion

Recent heavy rain and strong waves have caused erosion along the Dua (pineapple) Beach coastal embankment on Ha Long Street in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Waves have smashed sections of brick and cement, leaving parts of the coastal embankment’s foundation near the sea exposed and weakened.

After receiving reports from residents, the Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Center under the municipal Department of Construction has coordinated with the Vung Tau Ward People’s Committee and the Vung Tau Area Construction Management Board to inspect the site and prepare a report for higher authorities to take prompt repair measures.

The embankment section at Dua (pineapple) Beach has been severely damaged by high tides and strong waves, leaving parts of its foundation hollowed out. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

According to the Vung Tau Area Construction Management Board, this embankment system was built in the 1990s. Over time, along with impacts from severe weather and marine conditions, several sections have deteriorated, some of which eroded deep into the base, posing safety risks.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong