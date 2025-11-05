Weather

Vung Tau’s coastal embankment faces risk of erosion

SGGPO

Recent heavy rain and strong waves have caused erosion along the Dua (pineapple) Beach coastal embankment on Ha Long Street in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Waves have smashed sections of brick and cement, leaving parts of the coastal embankment’s foundation near the sea exposed and weakened.

After receiving reports from residents, the Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Center under the municipal Department of Construction has coordinated with the Vung Tau Ward People’s Committee and the Vung Tau Area Construction Management Board to inspect the site and prepare a report for higher authorities to take prompt repair measures.

sat-lo-ke-bien-856-5181.jpg
The embankment section at Dua (pineapple) Beach has been severely damaged by high tides and strong waves, leaving parts of its foundation hollowed out. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

According to the Vung Tau Area Construction Management Board, this embankment system was built in the 1990s. Over time, along with impacts from severe weather and marine conditions, several sections have deteriorated, some of which eroded deep into the base, posing safety risks.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

risk of erosion Vung Tau coastal embankment heavy rain and strong waves Dua (pineapple) Beach coastal embankment

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn