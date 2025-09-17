Travel

Vung Tau Ward creates safe, clean destination for residents, tourists

SGGP

The People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward in Ho Chi Minh City announced the implementation of a coordinated plan to maintain order and environmental cleanliness at Thuy Van Park, located in the Back Beach area on September 16.

z7017414843256-6038624cff17e062f4945418d29986bf-8597-3618.jpg
Tam Thang Tower, a key landscape feature of the Thuy Van Boulevard renovation project

It also aims to reach the goal of creating a safe, clean, and welcoming destination for both residents and tourists.

Since the National Day holiday on September 2, the number of visitors to the park has risen sharply, particularly around the Tam Thang Tower, a key landscape feature of the Thuy Van Boulevard renovation project. However, the area has seen issues such as littering and motorbikes being driven into the park, which have raised public concern and detracted from the park’s image.

The project is currently in its final stages, with some components, such as the park, temporarily in operation and not yet officially handed over to the management unit. In response to the emerging issues, local authorities have coordinated with relevant agencies to implement several measures, including the setup of temporary motorbike parking areas, increased deployment of sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness, and public campaigns urging residents and visitors not to litter in the park or along the beach.

As observed on the morning of September 16, the park was generally clean and spacious. However, in certain areas such as the grassy lawns, seaside benches, and sandy stretches of beach, litter including plastic bottles, single-use cups, and milk cartons was still present. The Vung Tau Ward People’s Committee stated that it will continue to mobilize local organizations and community clubs to participate in cleanup efforts in the coming days.

z7017414823539-36bd5303b523b958239348fbc88a4d1a-7750-1887.jpg
z7017414771822-6cd8f8f668875253b091c0f180fdadcf-7853-2305.jpg
z7017414799877-23e3799cb9428b52de41cb5edd0f70f0-1121-9402.jpg
z7017414812771-156022432a2b287f1ba81743654a5112-1672-5953.jpg
z7017414789662-dbc977ac75639f03e792247b410a17af-8624-123.jpg (1)
z7017414789662-dbc977ac75639f03e792247b410a17af-8624-123.jpg
z7017414796775-989a84e74c0cebd654c705f136994e27-3178-5676.jpg
z7017414813052-2b9dba80791a8e70aa71d4a4e0ac92b6-8881-738.jpg
Related News
By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vung Tau Ward Tam Thang Tower Thuy Van Boulevard renovation project litter cleanup

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn