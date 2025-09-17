Vung Tau Ward creates safe, clean destination for residents, tourists

The People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward in Ho Chi Minh City announced the implementation of a coordinated plan to maintain order and environmental cleanliness at Thuy Van Park, located in the Back Beach area on September 16.

Tam Thang Tower, a key landscape feature of the Thuy Van Boulevard renovation project

It also aims to reach the goal of creating a safe, clean, and welcoming destination for both residents and tourists.

Since the National Day holiday on September 2, the number of visitors to the park has risen sharply, particularly around the Tam Thang Tower, a key landscape feature of the Thuy Van Boulevard renovation project. However, the area has seen issues such as littering and motorbikes being driven into the park, which have raised public concern and detracted from the park’s image.

The project is currently in its final stages, with some components, such as the park, temporarily in operation and not yet officially handed over to the management unit. In response to the emerging issues, local authorities have coordinated with relevant agencies to implement several measures, including the setup of temporary motorbike parking areas, increased deployment of sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness, and public campaigns urging residents and visitors not to litter in the park or along the beach.

As observed on the morning of September 16, the park was generally clean and spacious. However, in certain areas such as the grassy lawns, seaside benches, and sandy stretches of beach, litter including plastic bottles, single-use cups, and milk cartons was still present. The Vung Tau Ward People’s Committee stated that it will continue to mobilize local organizations and community clubs to participate in cleanup efforts in the coming days.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh