National tourism data platform, “Visit Vietnam,” launched

The “Visit Vietnam” national tourism data platform was launched by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism in collaboration with the National Data Association in Phu Quoc Special Zone on December 20.

At the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The platform is expected to serve as a nationwide shared data infrastructure, supporting management, connecting businesses, and enhancing the visitor experience.

The platform is positioned as a national tourism e-commerce ecosystem. Its core is a real-time tourism data map, reflecting visitor density, destination capacity, movement trends, and key operational indicators. Based on this information, authorities can closely monitor market developments, proactively manage visitor flows, prevent local overcrowding, and improve destination management efficiency. Compared with the traditional approach that relies primarily on post-period aggregated reports, this real-time data-driven management model is considered a fundamental advancement in tourism governance.

According to the National Data Center under the Ministry of Public Security, the "Visit Vietnam" system is built on a legal and national data standards framework, ensuring consistency, security, and scalability.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism serves as the coordinator, linking data from localities and businesses.

For travelers, "Visit Vietnam" functions as a digital travel assistant. Through a unified interface, users can access destination information, create personalized itineraries based on time, budget, and preferences, and receive real-time alerts on crowding, weather, or changes at destinations. The platform also prioritizes verification of information and service providers, enabling travelers to access official, transparent, and reliable data.

