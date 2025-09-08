Ho Chi Minh City tightens sanitation measures at Bai Sau Park

Ho Chi Minh City’s Vung Tau Ward urgently implements measures to ensure environmental sanitation and maintain a clean, green, and beautiful landscape at Bai Sau Park, with particular attention to the Tam Thang Tower.

The Blue Sea Club and volunteers clean up litter around Tam Thang Tower at Bai Sau Park, Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 8, the Standing Committee of the Vung Tau Ward Party Committee issued Document No. 202-CV/DU, directing the Party Committee of the Ward People's Committee to carry out the initiative.

According to residents, the area has frequently been littered with waste in recent times, negatively affecting the urban landscape and environment. Meanwhile, although the renovation of Thuy Van Street and Bai Sau Park is still underway, the site has already been drawing large numbers of visitors, placing significant pressure on sanitation management efforts.

The Standing Committee of the Ward’s Party Committee has requested the Ward People's Committee to take the lead and coordinate with relevant agencies and units to convene a meeting to develop comprehensive solutions and take firm action against indiscriminate littering, ensuring that no waste accumulation occurs within the park.

In addition, the approval of cultural, sports, commercial, and product promotion activities in Bai Sau Park must comply with legal regulations and be based on decisions made by competent authorities. Individuals and organizations involved will be held accountable to the Party and the law for their decisions.

The Thuy Van Boulevard renovation project broke ground in late October 2024, with a total investment of over VND1,000 billion (US$37.8 million), aimed at giving Bai Sau Park a refreshed, cleaner, and more welcoming appearance for residents and tourists visiting Vung Tau. In recent days, large numbers of visitors have come to the park for recreation and sightseeing, particularly to check in at the Tam Thang Tower, one of the site’s main highlights.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh