Phu Quoc recognized by Indian Media as top emerging destination

At the 2025 India’s Best Awards, the annual travel awards organized by Travel + Leisure and voted on by readers, Phu Quoc was honored in the “Best Emerging Destination” category.

Kem beach in Phu Quoc

The recognition highlights the island’s growing appeal and increasing brand visibility on the global tourism map, particularly within the Indian market.

The annual awards recognize outstanding destinations, cities, and travel experiences of the year for Indian travelers. Within this framework, the “Best Emerging Destination” category highlights destinations entering a breakthrough phase, evaluated for overall experience, infrastructure, accessibility, and international appeal. This marks the first time a Vietnamese destination has been featured in the prestigious awards.

India’s Best Awards are part of Travel + Leisure’s global network of prestigious awards, alongside well-known rankings such as the World’s Best Awards and Luxury Awards Asia Pacific. A common feature of these awards is that winners are chosen based on readers’ real-world experiences—travelers who frequently explore destinations and maintain high standards for service quality and overall travel experience.

Phu Quoc’s recognition at this award further extends the island’s recent streak of international accolades, including being named the most beautiful island in Asia and among the world’s top three by Condé Nast Traveler; ranked fourth in Expedia’s 2026 Global Trending Destinations; and listed among the “Top Travel Hotspots of 2026” by Business Traveller. In the Indian market in particular, Phu Quoc is emerging as a must-visit destination for travelers at least once in their lifetime.

Although there are currently no regular direct flights connecting India to Phu Quoc, the island has seen a strong increase in visitors from the world’s second-most populous country. Indian travelers are willing to take connecting flights via Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, or Da Nang to reach the island.

In December 2025 and January 2026 alone, Phu Quoc is expected to welcome around 1,400 Indian tourists through a series of eight charter flights from New Delhi, organized jointly by Vietravel and MakeMyTrip, India’s largest online travel platform. This trend indicates that Phu Quoc has captured the attention of the Indian market and is poised for the launch of direct flights in the near future.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh