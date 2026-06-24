China leads surge in searches for Vietnam travel

Accommodation searches for Vietnam from China jumped 164 percent in the first five months, highlighting rising global demand for Vietnamese destinations.

According to newly released data from Agoda, accommodation searches for Vietnam from the Chinese market increased 164 percent in the first five months of the year compared with the same period last year, the highest growth among international visitor markets to Vietnam.

Chinese travelers in Hanoi . Photo: Thu Ha

Other fast-growing markets included Indonesia, up 86 percent; the Philippines, up 82 percent; Thailand, up 65 percent; and Poland, up 63 percent. The top 10 markets with the fastest growth in accommodation searches also included India, Qatar, Myanmar, Malaysia, and New Zealand.

The strong increase from regional markets reflects the growing appeal of Vietnam's tourism sector, supported by a diverse tourism ecosystem that combines natural landscapes, local culture, cuisine, and vibrant urban destinations. Products such as food tours, heritage experiences, shopping, and beach holidays continue to attract international visitors.

Notably, Poland was the only European country among the fastest-growing markets. Agoda said that Vietnam's visa exemption policy for Polish citizens, introduced in 2025, has helped boost interest among Polish travelers in Vietnamese destinations.

The data also showed that Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City remained the three most-searched destinations across most international markets. These major tourism hubs offer distinct strengths in culture, history, scenery, and tourism services.

Meanwhile, Phu Quoc was the most-searched destination among travelers from India and Poland. The result highlights the growing appeal of Vietnam's beach tourism sector, particularly at destinations offering upscale accommodation and a wide range of services.

Vu Ngoc Lam, Agoda's Country Director for Vietnam, said the increase in searches from multiple international markets further confirms Vietnam's growing appeal both regionally and globally. The combination of modern cities, long-standing cultural heritage, and rich natural landscapes enables Vietnam to meet a wide range of traveler interests while creating positive growth prospects for the tourism industry in the coming years.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan