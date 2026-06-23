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Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026 expected to attract 800,000 visitors

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Khanh Hoa Province expects to welcome around 800,000 domestic and international visitors during the Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026.

On the afternoon of June 22, the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee announced the program for the Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026, which will take place from July 17 to 19, with a wide range of accompanying activities running from July 10 to August 10.

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Khanh Hoa expects 800,000 visitors during Sea Festival 2026.

The festival is expected to attract approximately 800,000 visitors from Vietnam and abroad, reinforcing Khanh Hoa’s position as one of the country's leading tourism destinations.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. on July 17 at April 2 Square in Nha Trang City. The event will feature large-scale performances incorporating real-time augmented reality (AR) technology, 3D mapping effects and a 15-minute fireworks display.

A carnival parade and flower-float procession will follow at 5 p.m. on July 18 along Tran Phu Street, one of Nha Trang’s most iconic coastal boulevards.

The festival will conclude on the evening of July 19 with the closing ceremony and the mega music concert.

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Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026 will feature more than 40 cultural and tourism events.

In addition to the headline events, the festival will host more than 40 cultural, artistic, sports and tourism activities, including the Khanh Hoa Bird’s Nest Festival, the Vietnam Ao Dai Festival, an Agricultural Products and OCOP Products Week and the Lam Son Fruit Festival.

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Ms.Thai Thi Le Hang, Director of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, provides information on the program for the Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026.

According to Ms. Thai Thi Le Hang, Director of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the festival is a flagship event aimed at promoting the province’s tourism image, showcasing the cultural values of its coastal and island communities, and creating momentum for tourism growth.

By Tien Thang, Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026 Nha Trang Khanh Hoa Province carnival parade AR technology 3D mapping fireworks display Vietnam Ao Dai Festival OCOP products maritime culture

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