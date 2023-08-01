VNU-HCM accelerating land clearance task

Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City yesterday announced the Prime Minister’s approval to the project ‘Planning for VNU-HCM Construction Subzone According to Decision No.790/QD-TTg, issued on July 3, 2023 (Decision 790)’.



As stated in Decision 790, VNU-HCM uses 10.03ha in Linh Xuan Ward of Thu Duc City to resettle about 5,000 people affected by the planning of VNU-HCM in HCMC. This is the new and most important content compared to the 2014 adjusted planning.

The Prime Minister assigns VNU-HCM to organize investment and construction of functional zones to serve training, researching, and service purposes as well as necessary social, technical infrastructure.

HCMC People’s Committee is in charge of land clearance and compensation distribution tasks, detailed planning development and approval. It is also responsible for organizing the investment, construction, and management of resettlement areas for households affected by this planning of VNU-HCM in compliance with the law.

The Construction Ministry is asked to assess and approve the 1/500 planning for sub-projects under the power of VNU-HCM.

President of VNU-HCM Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Hai Quan said that his university is going to cooperate with HCMC People’s Committee and Binh Duong Province People’s Committee in land clearance and compensation distribution tasks.

At the end of 2023, VNU-HCM is going to launch such key sub-projects as investment of VND450 billion (US$19 million) in the construction of the Health University, VND400 billion ($17 million) in the building of the largest Innovation Center in Southeast Asia. By 2025, VNU-HCM will have completed its urban area before focusing on turning itself into a top university system in Asia.