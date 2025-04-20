VNPT, Vietnam Airlines partner to provide IFC services

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) and the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines signed a cooperation agreement to provide In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) services.

VNPT Group CEO Huynh Quang Liem and Vietnam Airlines CEO Le Hong Ha officially exchange the cooperation contract, marking a significant milestone in their joint effort to bring in-flight internet connectivity to Vietnam Airlines’ fleet.

The IFC service will be initially deployed on ten Airbus A350 airplanes, Vietnam Airlines’ modern fleet used for long-haul international routes to the United States, Europe and selected domestic flights.

Chairman of the Members' Council of VNPT Group To Thai Dung shared that VNPT committed to closely working with Vietnam Airlines to deliver the best experience for passengers using in-flight internet services.

The VNPT leader believed that the partnership laid a strong foundation for Vietnam Airlines to expand IFC services across its entire fleet, contributing to the development of a modern, internationally recognized aviation ecosystem.

The service is scheduled to be launched in July 2025, marking a major milestone in Vietnam Airlines’ digital transformation journey and efforts to enhance passenger experience. It is expected that Vietnam Airlines will extend the service across its entire fleet in 2026, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of passengers each year.

With the latest advancements in aviation connectivity technology, the in-flight internet service is expected to offer high-speed access with 99 percent service availability being suitable for working, entertainment, and uninterrupted communication throughout the flight.

Previously in 2024, both parties signed a memorandum of understanding outlining the roadmap for IFC service deployment on both international and domestic routes, including legal procedures, equipment installation, software configuration and operational support.

By Kim Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong