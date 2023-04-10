Visitors to VITM 2023 to have chance to receive air tickets, gifts

Visitors to the International Tourism Fair (VITM) 2023 will have a chance to receive low air tickets, tours and gifts.

The International Tourism Fair (VITM) 2023 will take place at the International Exhibition Center in the Friendship Cultural Palace at 91 Tran Hung Dao Street in Hanoi from April 13 to April 16 with the participation of tourism businesses and aviation agents which will offer many attractive discounts and stimulus programs.

In particular, airlines Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO said they will reserve tens of thousands of incentives in air tickets, tours and gifts for visitors at the fair.

In response to the theme of VITM Hanoi 2023 'Cultural Tourism", Vietnam Airlines Group will introduce a series of incentives to attract tourists such as direct ticket discounts for guests who drop by the Vietnam Airlines booth.

Moreover, the airline will offer attractive fares for passengers flying to China, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), India, Japan, Korea, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Americas and Europe plus a 15 percent discount for Vietnam Airlines gift cards.

In addition, visitors will also be consulted about registration for Lotusmiles membership of Vietnam Airlines with special programs such as LotusMall and Family Account.

At the event, visitors also have the opportunity to receive attractive gifts from airlines such as discounted air tickets, airline service vouchers, and gifts.

Being a large-scale annual international travel fair organized by the Vietnam Tourism Association, VITM Hanoi attracts more than 30,000 visitors annually who buy tens of thousands of tourism products.