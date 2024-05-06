Visitors flock to historic sites in Dien Bien Phu on grand victory anniversary

Multimedia

Numerous visitors this morning flocked to the relic site of A1 Height, A1 Marty Cemetery, Victory Monument of Dien Bien Phu, Dien Bien Phu Historical Victory Museum and De Castries Tunnel to commemorate the great Dien Bien Phu Victory.

One day before the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024), people, soldiers and former soldiers across the country visited the historic sites amid heavy rains throughout Monday morning.

Streets Vo Nguyen Giap, Hoang Van Thai and A1 intersection were congested seriously.

Here, visitors learned about the battlefield of Dien Bien Phu and explored the glorious history of the nation 70 years ago to educate young generations about honoring the great contributions and sacrifices of those people fighting in the grand Dien Bien Phu battle, as well as witnessed the development and remarkable changes every day in Dien Bien Province.

Some photos were captured at the relic site of A1 Height this morning.

bao-tang-12-7684.jpg.jpg
bao-tang-10-3120.jpg.jpg
bao-tang-9-7615.jpg.jpg
bao-tang-5-7454.jpg.jpg
bao-tang-1-2643.jpg.jpg
bao-tang-3-3817.jpg.jpg
bao-tang-7-784.jpg.jpg
nghia-trang-a1-4-9948.jpg.jpg
nghia-trang-a1-3-4271.jpg.jpg
nghia-trang-a1-2-7983.jpg.jpg
doi-a1-12-4411.jpg.jpg
doi-a1-13-6235.jpg.jpg
nghia-trang-a1-1-55.jpg.jpg
doi-a1-8-1347.jpg.jpg
doi-a1-10-8741.jpg.jpg
doi-a1-11-1733.jpg.jpg
doi-a1-5-6027.jpg.jpg
doi-a1-6-5221.jpg.jpg
doi-a1-7-5151.jpg.jpg
doi-a1-2-6381.jpg.jpg
nghia-trang-a1-10-3514.jpg.jpg
nghia-trang-a1-5-746.jpg.jpg
nghia-trang-a1-8-8018.jpg.jpg
By Tran Luu, Quoc Khanh, Quang Phuc, Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

