Visitors can taste good dishes at program in HCMC

From December 29 to 31, visitors can taste good dishes at a program held at Thong Nhat Hall in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1.

This morning, any visitors came to the Indigenous Specialties - Traditional Craft Villages Program organized by the Business Studies & Assistance Center, the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association and the Vinamit Company with the participation of nearly 40 businesses hailing from 18 provinces and cities can have a chance to smell best recipes.

The program takes place during the New Year holidays, so there will be many interesting activities, product trials, and games.

Every day from 9 to 10 o'clock, chefs in the Golden Spoon Chef Club and the Vietnam Culinary Conservation, Research and Development Center (CRDC) guide visitors on how to prepare folk sweet soup and cakes from the South-Central-North regions.

For visitors who love handicraft products, artisans will instruct them how to make to he - toy figurines that are made of rice dough, products from loofah, and grass in an area. Another section that will attract visitors’ heed is a place for making traditional craft villages, beeswax painting, brocade weaving, and silk weaving of the Thai and H'mong ethnic groups.

This year's program focuses on products from indigenous resources, OCOP products, geographical indication products, and typical rural products of the country. Most are produced on using green, clean and safe technology.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Anh Quan