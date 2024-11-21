Virtual reality technology employed into public services

The deployment of VR360 virtual technology has been widely adopted by various units, agencies, and enterprises across Vietnam.

VR360 technology is introduced at the Idea Connection event

At the Idea Connection event hosted by the Center for Statistics and Science and Technology Information of Ho Chi Minh City (CESTI) under the city Department of Science and Technology, the Digital Transformation Solutions Joint Stock Company in District 1 introduced its VR360 technology. This innovative technology, developed by the company, has potential applications across various sectors.

At present, this technology has been effectively implemented across numerous units, agencies, and businesses in Vietnam. In particular, within the realm of cultural tourism, VR360 has successfully developed a digital tourism map that is utilized by various provinces and enterprises nationwide, including Da Nang, Hue, Nghe An, Tay Nguyen, and Ho Chi Minh City. This initiative involves the digitization of images and videos related to tourist attractions, lodging facilities, historical artifacts, as well as documents, books, and newspapers, all consolidated into a single system for the benefit of both residents and visitors.

VR360 has developed a comprehensive mapping system for educational institutions within the region. This system facilitates management and information retrieval at each institution, including the creation of virtual reality tours that showcase school environments, facilities, and teaching settings, thereby enhancing communication and recruitment efforts.

The initiative to digitize university spaces has been successfully implemented in various locations across Vietnam, including the Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry and Trade, the virtual reality classroom system at the National Economics University in Hanoi, Hong Bang High School in the Northern City of Hai Phong and Hoang Hoa Tham School in the Central City of Da Nang.

The 'Connecting Ideas' event is part of the Technology Coffee series, organized by the Department of Science and Technology in Ho Chi Minh City. CESTI is responsible for executing this initiative, which aims to foster connections between technology supply and demand. This endeavor plays a vital role in enhancing the production capabilities of businesses and driving innovation throughout Ho Chi Minh City and its surrounding provinces.

By Bui Tuan – Translated By Anh Quan