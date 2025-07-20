National

Violent windstorm topples nearly 1,000 trees in Hanoi

The Hanoi Department of Construction has reported damage to trees across the city following a violent windstorm accompanied by prolonged heavy rain on the afternoon of July 19.

According to the Hanoi Department of Construction, data from functional units and local authorities showed that as of the morning of July 20, a total of 941 trees had been uprooted or had broken branches citywide.

Of these, 771 trees were toppled in the inner-city areas and along major roads such as Thang Long Boulevard, Vo Nguyen Giap Street and Thong Nhat Park.

Long Bien Ward and Ha Dong Ward were the hardest-hit areas with 120 and 81 fallen trees, respectively.

518387035-1146081644228295-4637496644792236830-n-4924-3608.jpg
Authorities handle a tree with broken branches following the violent windstorm on the evening of July 19 in Hanoi.

Right after the incident, local authorities immediately sent forces to clear and trim fallen trees to ensure public and traffic safety. By the morning of July 20, most fallen trees in inner-city streets had been removed, resuming traffic flow. As observed, there have been only a few branches on sidewalks.

Authorities will complete the cleanup and removal of fallen trees in the inner city on July 20 and in the outlying areas by July 21.

By Khanh Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

