PM urges swift, bold actions for groundbreaking, inauguration of key projects

PM Pham Minh Chinh today urged all stakeholders to take more urgent, decisive,bold actions to accelerate the progress of key infrastructure projects, with the goal of achieving simultaneous groundbreaking and inauguration by December 19, 2025.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the 22nd meeting of the State steering committee for national key projects in the transport sector (Photo: VNA)

Chairing the 22nd meeting of the State steering committee for national key projects in the transport sector, PM Pham Minh Chinh requested ministries, sectors, localities, and relevant parties to continue working tirelessly to complete and open for technical traffic 3,188 km of expressways and 1,700 km of coastal roads and ensure the commencement of technical flight operations at Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai by December 19, 2025.

He emphasized that these projects will contribute to public investment disbursement, create jobs for people and businesses, provide new development spaces, increase land value, reduce input costs, enhance product competitiveness, and facilitate travel for citizens and businesses, especially during the New Year 2026 and the upcoming Lunar New Year.

An overview of the 22nd meeting of the State steering committee for national key projects in the transport sector (Photo: VNA)

Leaders of ministries, sectors, and localities were asked to focus on leadership, direction, and oversight, addressing challenges and obstacles as quickly, promptly, and effectively as possible to ensure the progress and quality of projects.

They must also ensure environmental hygiene and occupational safety while preventing corruption, wastefulness, and other negative practices. In particular, all parties involved must ensure the full implementation of policies, rights, and legitimate interests of residents affected by the projects; allocate sufficient funding for the projects; and proactively address issues related to land clearance and construction materials.

Regarding the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport, the Government leader stressed that in parallel with preparing for the technical flight, relevant parties must continue to complete the remaining components and conduct trial operations to ensure the commencement of commercial operations in the second quarter of 2026.

At the 21st meeting of the steering committee one month ago, the Prime Minister assigned 28 tasks to ministries, sectors, and localities, focusing on resolving difficulties and obstacles related to expressway projects and the acceleration of investment preparation procedures for the simultaneous groundbreaking and inauguration. As of now, 11 tasks have been completed on time as required, 16 tasks are being actively implemented, and one task related to land clearance has not yet met the required progress.

Vietnamplus