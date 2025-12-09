From rescue to reconstruction: Military Region 7’s response to “water enemy”

Mobilizing rapidly to flood-hit Lam Dong, Military Region 7 soldiers saved lives, rebuilt homes under the “Quang Trung Campaign” and reinforced the military-civilian bond as they celebrated their 80th anniversary.

Local residents are bidding a reluctant and emotional farewell to Military Region 7 soldiers returning to their units

At 4:30 a.m. on November 20, Military Region 7 (MR7) officers and soldiers received orders to march from HCMC to Lam Dong Province. Upon arrival, the MR7 working delegation immediately coordinated with Lam Dong provincial authorities to survey the scene and propose emergency recovery solutions.

Colonel Le Xuan Binh, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of MR7, affirmed: “The Military Region mobilizes maximum force. Wherever the people need us, our soldiers are there.” Immediately thereafter, a command post was established at Hiep Thanh Commune. A mobile communication center was formed, ensuring seamless contact for command and control across task force units and the MR7 Standing Command Post.

In the evening of November 20, units including Engineer Brigade 25, Transport Brigade 657, and Division 302 coordinated with the Lam Dong provincial armed forces to mobilize simultaneously, maneuvering specialized vehicles into critical hotspots in Cat Tien, D’Ran, Ka Do, and Duc Trong communes.

In isolated areas, as cries for help echoed through the darkness, task force teams split into multiple directions, using motorboats and lifelines to reach every household. All displayed a spirit of urgency in battling the “water enemy.” The flickering beams of soldiers’ flashlights became a spiritual anchor for the people. Despite rising floodwaters, swift currents, and severed roads, the soldiers pressed on to evacuate thousands of households and their property to safety.

Recently, in Lac Thien 1 Village of D’ran Commune, the MR7 Command coordinated with the province to organize a groundbreaking ceremony for new houses gifted to households whose homes completely collapsed due to the disaster. Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the event.

This practical activity was in response to the “Quang Trung Campaign” launched by the Prime Minister, focusing on overcoming the consequences of storms and floods. At the ceremony, delegates broke ground and handed over funding for new house construction to four heavily damaged households in D’ran Commune. On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son also presented valuable gifts to 10 other families who suffered severe losses in the area.

As the water receded, residential areas were left in a chaotic mess of mud. Rows of houses are with thick mud clinging to floors and walls, with furniture scattered everywhere. Thousands of MR7 officers and soldiers, without a moment’s rest, continued to launch a simultaneous campaign to clean up streets, residential areas, and schools.

Infantry units took turns transporting waste to collection points. Chemical and Military Medical forces urgently performed decontamination and disinfection, guiding residents on environmental hygiene and how to treat household items to prevent disease outbreaks.

The MR7 also visited heavily affected families and those who had lost loved ones to the disaster. In houses still smelling of dampness, choked sobs mixed with words of comfort and encouragement. The commanders shared their sympathies, personally handed over support funds, and gently urged the people to try to overcome their losses and stabilize their lives. The tight handshakes and heads bowed in silence are unforgettable moments among the sufferers.

Natural disasters will pass, and life will gradually recover. In the hearts of the people of Lam Dong Province, these stormy days will be remembered through the image of the Military Region 7 soldier: simple, resilient, and “forgetting oneself for the sake of the people.”

Highlights: 80 years of Military Region 7 _ Date of Establishment: December 10, 1945, in Binh Hoa Nam Commune (Duc Hue District of Long An Province, now part of Tay Ninh Province). _ Tradition: Infinite Loyalty - Proactive Creativity - Self-Reliance and Self-Strengthening - Unity and Determination to Win. _ Area of Operation (2025): Stationed in Ho Chi Minh City and 3 provinces: Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh. _ Achievements and Noble Awards (data as of September 2025): 02 Gold Star Orders.

03 Ho Chi Minh Orders.

01 First-Class Military Exploit Order.

Title: “Bronze Citadel of the Fatherland” – 1946.

Numerous units and soldiers awarded the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” across various periods. _ Typical Feats and Battles: Battle of Dau Tieng (1958); Battle of Tua Hai (1960); Battle of Nha Xanh - Bien Hoa (1959).

Binh Gia Campaign (1964-1965); Nguyen Hue Campaign (1972); Phuoc Long Campaign (1974-1975); Ho Chi Minh Campaign (1975).

Combat to protect the Southwest Border (1977-1978); International Mission in Cambodia (1978-1989). _ Orientation in the New Era: Build a Revolutionary, Regular, Elite, and Modern Armed Force.

Consolidate a solid defensive zone; improve training quality and combat readiness.

Strengthen defense diplomacy; protect the Fatherland in advance and from afar.

Accelerate digital transformation and modernize command and control.

Maintain the “posture of the people’s hearts” and build a strong all-people national defense.

By Lieutenant Colonel Bien Van Cuong – Translated by Thanh Tam