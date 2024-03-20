VietShrimp Aquaculture International Fair 2024 opens in Ca Mau

VietShrimp Aquaculture International Fair 2024 (VietShrimp 2024) with the theme "Accompanying shrimp farmers" was opened at the Ca Mau Provincial Conference Center in Ca Mau City, Ca Mau Province this morning.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien (third from left) visits a booth at the VietShrimp Aquaculture International Fair.

Accordingly, the VietShrimp 2024 was co-organized by the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province, the Vietnam Fisheries Association, the Directorate of Fisheries and Vietnam Fisheries Magazine.

This year's fair has a scale of 200 booths from 150 domestic and international businesses and organizations in fields of the seafood industry in general and shrimp in particular.

Attending and delivering a speech at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam Fisheries Association Nguyen Viet Thang said that VietShrimp 2024 would contribute to promoting and introducing the potential, strengths, image and brand of Vietnamese shrimp to international friends.

Additionally, it is also an opportunity for local authorities, experts, scientists, businesses, cooperatives and shrimp farmers to exchange and update the situation and scientific and technological advances; connect with businesses and expand markets; connect production and consumption in value chains.

Here, the delegates will focus on discussing measures to overcome the limitations and shortcomings of the shrimp industry.

