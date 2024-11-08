Vietnam’s Viettel named in Fortune's 2024 list for positive social impact

The name of Vietnam’s Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) was included in Fortune's 10th annual Change the World list.

Students in Muong Nhe District of Dien Bien Provine can access to the Internet thanks to Viettel's school Internet initiative.

Fortune's 10th annual Change the World list is led by a group of space pioneers pushing the boundaries of innovation. They include SpaceX, operator of the Starlink satellite internet service; GHGSat, the leading space-based greenhouse gas emissions monitor; and Rocket Lab, the creator of a revolutionary reusable orbital-class small rocket.

Fortune's 2024 list showcases 52 companies globally that have created significant social or environmental impact through their profit-driven strategies and operations, spanning a range of industries including technology, space, e-commerce, and health care. This year's list includes 30 from North America, 12 from Europe, 8 from Asia and Australia, one from Africa, and one from South America.

In Fortune's 'Change the World 2024' rankings, Grab Holdings was ranked the second for its efforts in improving financial inclusion in Southeast Asia, especially amongst the driver-partners and small merchants, many of whom have been traditionally underserved by banks and other financial institutions.

Viettel takes third place for its efforts to improve the quality of education in Vietnam and the 10 international markets where it invests through its School Internet Project. Other notable companies in the rankings include Maven Clinic, Cisco, Alibaba, Walmart, eBay, among others.

Viettel is the only Vietnamese telecommunications company in the ranking amongst eight Asian companies operating in sectors such as services, retail, e-commerce, energy, and agriculture in the list.

Over the past 10 years, the list has honored some of the world's biggest tech companies, such as Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, Nvidia, and Tencent. These companies are recognized for their pioneering roles in addressing major global issues, from climate change and inequality to public health.

By Tran Binh – Translated By Anh Quan