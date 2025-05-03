Vietnam’s top tourist destinations packed during national holiday's first days

Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised world natural heritage site Ha Long Bay, welcomed nearly 500,000 tourists on April 30 and May 1.

The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised world natural heritage site Ha Long Bay, welcomed nearly 500,000 tourists on April 30 and May 1, a year-on-year increase of 16 percent.

Vietnam's key tourist destinations is experiencing an increase in both domestic and international visitors during the first two days of the Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1) holiday running from April 30 to May 4.

The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised world natural heritage site Ha Long Bay, welcomed nearly 500,000 tourists on April 30 and May 1, a year-on-year increase of 16 percent, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Around 200,000 visitors stayed overnight, including 44,700 foreigners.

Co To island welcomes around 11,000 visitors a day. (Photo: VNA)

Total tourism revenue reached an estimated VND1.33 trillion (US$51.14 million), representing a remarkable 45 percent increase year-over-year.

The Ha Long Carnival 2025, themed "Connecting Heritage – Pioneering Brilliance," proved to be a major draw, attracting approximately 20,000 local residents and tourists to Sun Carnival Square.

Tourism hotspots across the province continued to demonstrate their appeal, with Ha Long city welcoming 177,000 visitors, Mong Cai city 42,000, Uong Bi city nearly 18,000; Van Don district close to 31,000, and Co To district some 11,500 tourists on May 1.

Meanwhile, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang hosted more than 143,000 domestic and foreign tourists during the two days, surging over 50 percent as compared to the same time last year. Total tourism revenue exceeded VND458 billion, a 61 percent year-on-year rise.

Popular destinations included Phu Quoc, Ha Tien, Hon Son, Nam Du, and Phu Tu islands. Notably, Phu Quoc Island attracted 63,425 visitors, accounting for over 44 percent of the province's total holidaymakers. Among them, more than 10,800 were foreigners.

Visitors to Phu Quoc enjoyed unique and novel experiences such as underwater walking and pearl harvesting in Rach Vem, or playing "golf on the sea" at Dugong Bay tourist site in Ham Ninh fishing village.

Vietnamplus