Vietnam's sports sector completes preparations for SOMS-15, related meetings

The 15th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Sports (SOMS-15) and Related Meetings will kick off in the Northern province of Vinh Phuc on October 14.

Director of the Department of Physical Training and Sports under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Dang Ha Viet indicated that the sports sector has completed preparations for conferences and official working sessions within the framework of the two-day event.

Regarding the SOMS-15, the delegates will concentrate on discussion sessions with various topics, including the implementation of the ASEAN Action Plan on Sports for the period 2021-2025; activities celebrating ASEAN Day; preparations for the 33rd SEA Games in 2025 and the 2025 ASEAN Para Games; opening sessions of ASEAN-FIFA meetings, the ASEAN-WADA-SEARADO meetings and activities for ASEAN partnership connections.

Meanwhile, the meeting between the ASEAN Senior Officials on Sports and partners from Japan is expected to report decisions of other ASEAN meetings related to SOMS-Japan, discuss the areas of cooperation in coordination with Thailand's Chiang Mai Joint Statement and promote ASEAN-Japan sports cooperation and development until 2030.

The meeting between the ASEAN Senior Officials on Sports and partners from China will also discuss views on potential areas of cooperation and initiatives as mentioned in the Terms of Reference (TOR) of AMMS+China and SOMS+China; implementing proposals of exchanging and resuming traditional sports and games under SOMS-China as intangible cultural heritage.

It is expected that 80 international delegates will gather at the conference, including 50 representatives from Vietnam.

Through the SOMS, Vietnam will have an opportunity to demonstrate its responsibility as a member of ASEAN in specialized cooperation mechanisms for the interests of Vietnam and all parties with the goal of building a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN community.

It also presents an opportunity for Vietnam to showcase images of the land, people and culture to international friends, as well as enhance friendship and mutual understanding within the ASEAN community.

