Vietnam’s shooting team adds gold with Le Nghia’s victory in men’s trap

Vietnam’s shooting team, competing at the 46th Southeast Asian Shooting Association (SEASA) Shooting Championship in the Philippines, secured another gold medal in the men’s trap event, led by marksman Le Nghia on December 8.

Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines visit to encourage the Vietnamese shooters competing in the tournament.

In the individual men’s trap, Le Nghia scored 118 points in the qualifiers. He clinched the gold medal in the finals with 41 points, narrowly edging out Thailand’s Savate Sresthaporn, who scored 40 points. Shooters from the Philippines and Indonesia took the next positions.

In this event, Vietnam also had shooter Nguyen Hoang Diep, who finished 15th, and Nguyen Van Toan, who placed 18th.

In the women’s individual trap, Vietnam fielded Hoang Thi Tuat, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai, and Le Thi Giang. Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai competed fiercely with the leaders but scored 23 points in the final, finishing third to claim a bronze medal. The champion was Thitithan Sresthaporn of Thailand, who scored 31 points in the final. Hoang Thi Tuat scored 18 points in the final, finishing in fourth place.

The goal of Vietnam’s trap shooting team at the 46th SEASA Shooting Championship is to strive for medals. So far, they have achieved two gold medals, marking their best performance to date.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan