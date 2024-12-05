Vietnam shooting wins first gold at 46th SEASA Shooting Championship

Good news for the Vietnamese shooting team as the shooters in the clay target shooting event secured the first gold medal at the 46th Southeast Asian Shooting Association (SEASA) Shooting Championship.

The Vietnamese shooting team at the 46th SEASA Shooting Championship

The Vietnamese team has arrived in the Philippines to compete in the 46th SEASA Shooting Championship. This year, only the clay target shooting team was sent, as the Philippine shooting range does not offer enough events for shooting competitions.

On December 5, shooters Le Nghia, Hoang Thi Tuat, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai, and Nguyen Hoang Diep competed in the mixed team event, with 12 teams participating. The Vietnam No.1 team, consisting of Le Nghia and Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai, scored an impressive 131 points across all rounds to take first place, surpassing the host team, the Philippines, and winning the gold medal.

This is Vietnam's first gold medal at the 46th SEASA Shooting Championship. In the same event, the Vietnam No.2 team, with Nguyen Hoang Diep and Hoang Thi Tuat, scored 125 points, securing fourth place. The third place and bronze medal went to the Indonesian team. The coaching staff of the Vietnam team emphasized that the shooters sent to this competition are experienced and professionally stable, and the gold medal serves as a great boost for the team's morale.

This year's championship has attracted over 150 coaches and athletes from seven Southeast Asian countries. Vietnam sent ten shooters to compete in various events. The events contested include trap and skeet shooting. The championship will conclude on December 14.

At the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in 2025, clay target shooting will be part of the official shooting program.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan