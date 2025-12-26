Business

Vietnam’s seafood exports exceed US$11 billion

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) on December 25 reported positive results for Vietnam’s seafood exports in 2025.

Accordingly, export turnover surpassed US$11.2 billion, up nearly 20 percent compared to the same period last year, and expanded to 161 export markets worldwide, marking the first time in history that seafood exports have surpassed US$11 billion.

The VASEP recommended that in 2026, the Government and relevant ministries and agencies strengthen the organization of annual dialogue conferences with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment; actively support responses to U.S. trade remedy cases against Vietnam’s shrimp industry; and review the elimination of the shrimp export quota for exports to South Korea within the framework of the Vietnam–Korea Free Trade Agreement (VKFTA).

