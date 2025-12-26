Vietnam’s seafood exports exceed US$11 billion

Accordingly, export turnover surpassed US$11.2 billion, up nearly 20 percent compared to the same period last year, and expanded to 161 export markets worldwide, marking the first time in history that seafood exports have surpassed US$11 billion.

Shrimp harvesting

The VASEP recommended that in 2026, the Government and relevant ministries and agencies strengthen the organization of annual dialogue conferences with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment; actively support responses to U.S. trade remedy cases against Vietnam’s shrimp industry; and review the elimination of the shrimp export quota for exports to South Korea within the framework of the Vietnam–Korea Free Trade Agreement (VKFTA).

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong