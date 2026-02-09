Tet shopping enters peak season

From early morning, parking lots at many supermarkets are already full. In the evenings, crowds continue to pour into shopping malls, supermarkets and convenience stores. Many retail outlets stay open until 10 p.m to 11 p.m., with long lines of customers waiting to check out.

Bustling shopping, abundant promotions

At Satra Foods on Tran Nao Street, Ms. Nguyen Thi Lan, a resident of An Khanh Ward, maneuvered a cart filled to the brim with groceries. She said that this year, goods are plentiful, designs are attractive and promotions are generous, so her family is buying early to better manage their spending

Meanwhile, at Co.opmart on Hanoi National Highway in Tang Nhon Phu Ward, the areas selling confectionery, candied fruits and fresh foods were particularly lively.

According to a representative of Saigon Co.op, since late January 2026, customer traffic and sales across the entire system have increased by 20 percent to 30 percent compared with the start of the promotion period. The “Come to Co.op and Bring Tet Home” program offers discounts of up to 50 percent on numerous product groups, such as confectionery, candied fruits, nuts, dried fruits, beverages, and ready-to-eat foods.

Shoppers at Co.opmart Hanoi National Highway, Tang Nhon Phu Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Gia Han)

A similar atmosphere can be seen at GO! supermarkets. Customers crowd the fresh meat section, where staff are constantly replenishing supplies. Ms. Le Thu Ha from Tan Tao Ward shared that her family took the opportunity to buy more food when the supermarket launched its “non-profit fresh pork sales” program, running until February 25 and applied to 70 product codes. Among them, five items, including pork leg, minced pork, shoulder pork, pork chops and pork belly, have their prices kept unchanged throughout the program.

At MM Mega Market, supplies of OCOP products and regional specialties have been strengthened, adding greater variety to residents’ Tet shopping baskets. The system currently distributes about 200 OCOP products, double the number of the same period last year. Traditional items such as pickled scallions, mixed pickled vegetables, sour-pickled pig ears, pickled eggplant in fish sauce and banh chung (square sticky rice cake) are prominently displayed, evoking a Tet atmosphere rich in Vietnamese flavors. Confectionery and candies are also being purchased in large quantities.

The Bach Hoa Xanh chain also reported that purchasing power for confectionery, candied fruits, beer and dried goods has risen by 30 percent to 50 percent compared with normal days, with particularly strong increases on weekends. Vegetables, meat and fish are replenished continuously to ensure shelves remain fully stocked throughout the peak period.

Abundant supply, competitive prices

In recent days, many specialty fruits from Dong Thap, Dong Nai, Vinh Long and the Northern provinces have been selected and transported to Ho Chi Minh City. This year, products such as green-skinned pomelo, honeydew melon, Chu mango, and Hoa Loc mango are designed and packaged in elegant Tet gift boxes, priced from VND119,000 (US$4.6) to VND269,000 (US$10.4) per box. These products are widely chosen by businesses as gifts for partners and customers.

Business activity at traditional markets and wholesale markets is equally vibrant, with trucks coming and going constantly. On average, agricultural produce passing through the city’s three wholesale markets reaches 6,500–7,500 tons per day, including about 800 tons of livestock and poultry meat, 1,200 tons of seafood and 4,500 tons of vegetables and fruits. As Tet approaches, the volume of goods is expected to increase by 70 percent to 80 percent to 12,000–13,000 tons per day, creating an abundant supply for the entire market.

According to Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, the city currently has 405 markets, 66 shopping centers, 300 supermarkets and more than 3,600 convenience stores. This extensive distribution network helps ensure smooth circulation of goods throughout the city. The total value of goods that businesses have prepared to produce, stockpile and supply for the two-month Tet period is about VND26 trillion (US$1 billion); of which stabilized-price goods account for more than VND9 trillion (US$348 million), meeting 23 percent to 43 percent of market demand. This helps smooth supply and demand fluctuations and keep prices steady. Retail systems have signed procurement contracts with suppliers and are ready to increase stock levels two to three times compared with normal days, while also extending opening hours to serve peak demand.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade is coordinating with the People’s Committees of wards, communes and special zones to closely monitor goods inflows and outflows as well as price movements at both supply sources and markets; requiring clear price listing and ensuring product origin and food safety. Market inspection and control have been strengthened before and during Tet to promptly deal with smuggling, trade fraud, speculation and hoarding, emphasized Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong