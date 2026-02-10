Golden carp, fruit, fresh flowers in high demand ahead of Kitchen God Day

Residents flocked to markets to buy carp and stock up on Tet essentials on February 9, while several supermarket chains announced plans to remain open overnight to meet surging demand.

Consumers shop for fruit and vegetables at Co.opmart Hanoi Highway in HCMC.

According to observations on February 9 (the 22nd day of the 12th lunar month in the Year of the Snake), the market for offerings to bid farewell to the Land Genie and the Kitchen God in HCMC has begun to heat up. At traditional markets such as Hoa Hung (Hoa Hung Ward), Ba Chieu (Gia Dinh Ward), and Tan Chanh Hiep (Trung My Tay Ward), stalls selling votive paper, incense, candles, fresh flowers, and fruit were bustling with shoppers.

Basic offering sets are priced at around VND40,000–50,000, while full combos including hats for the Kitchen Gods and votive paper range from VND140,000–150,000 per set. Marigolds sell for VND15,000–30,000 per bunch, depending on type. This year, modern retail channels have entered the market more visibly, with many supermarkets displaying votive paper and incense right at their entrances, pre-packaged into combo sets priced at about VND60,000.

Residents select offering items at Ba Chieu Market.

Live carp, kept in glass tanks, are selling for VND8,000–15,000 apiece. At the same time, demand for all-inclusive offering tray services in HCMC is on the rise. Many providers offer complete packages including carp, boiled chicken, sticky rice, sweet soups, fresh flowers, and votive paper, with home delivery included. Prices typically range from several hundred thousand to several million Vietnamese dong, depending on scale, catering to busy households.

During this period, supermarket chains across HCMC have simultaneously extended operating hours to accommodate the sharp increase in shopping ahead of the Lunar New Year. Many outlets are opening as early as 8 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m.

Shoppers choose golden carp at a supermarket.

During the peak days of the 26th, 27th, and 28th of the 12th lunar month, Co.opmart Hanoi Highway (Tang Nhon Phu Ward) will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with hours extended further if customers remain. On the 27th and 28th of the 12th lunar month, purchases of fresh food items are expected to be four to five times higher than on regular days, prompting the supermarket to deploy additional staff.

Residents buy peach blossoms and fresh fruit for Tet display at MM Mega Market Hiep Phu.

MM Mega Market An Phu (Binh Trung Ward) will operate 24 hours a day from the 23rd to the 28th of the 12th lunar month, close at noon on the 29th, reopen on the second day of Tet, and resume normal operations from the fourth day of Tet.

The GO! supermarket chain also said it will adjust operating hours by location: ahead of Tet, most outlets will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; on the 29th of the 12th lunar month, many stores will close at noon; they will shut on the first day of Tet and reopen at selected locations from the second day of Tet.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan