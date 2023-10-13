Vietnam's largest international technology forum to take place in October



Held for the 11th time, the international-scale event is expected to attract 10,000 visitors and 2,500 businesses, including 600 foreign ones and many in the list of Top Fortune 500.



Stressing this year’s focus of FPT Group – the Digital Conglomerate 5.0 (DC5) Program – General Director Nguyen Van Khoa of FPT Group shared that his organization has shifted from a company specializing in IT services to a research center for digital solutions, especially in the aspects of forming the digital conglomerate 5.0, Automotive, AI technology, semiconductor – microchip technology. Its products will be exhibited at the upcoming FPT Techday 2023 event.



Technology Director of FPT Group Vu Anh Tu explained more about DC5, saying that it contains the most modern technologies, the best experience, and the most updated knowledge for smart solutions, particularly End-to-End ones, in various fields to create happiness for all digital citizens.

As an international technology forum, FPT Techday 2023 is expected to offer a valuable chance for the business and technology communities to directly discuss concerned matters with leading experts from all over the world.

With four sessions during 2 days, the technology world is going to talk about ‘The Future Panorama’ and ‘The Breakthrough Strategy’ to bring about more happiness to the global community. Participants will also discuss the implementation of AI in other industries in the future, the most cutting-edge technologies at present, practical experience of both domestic and foreign businesses in achieving the most out of technology in their operation to increase competitiveness.