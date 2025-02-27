Vietnam's firts high-end travel agency receives Travelife Certified award 2025

For the first time, a luxury travel company in Vietnam, Lux Travel DMC, received the Travelife Certified award in 2025 for excellence in sustainability at the ITB Berlin 2025 (International Tourism Bourse), the world's largest tourism trade fair.

The Travelife Certified award is the best and highest level of certification that a tour operator can reach globally. Those that have chosen to reach the Travelife Certified award must comply with nearly 250 stringent criteria related to environmental protection, fair labor practices, business ethics, and responsible cooperation. This standard is recognized by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and aligns with management system standards such as ISO 14001, ISO 9001, and ISO 26000.

Achieving this certification not only affirms a long-term commitment to responsible tourism but also sets a new standard for the luxury travel industry in Vietnam.

The Travelife Certified award is not only a significant milestone for a business but also opens a new chapter for Vietnam's tourism, affirming the country's position in the global sustainable luxury tourism sector.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh